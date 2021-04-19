Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

The Greens Call For An Empowered Independent Māori Health Authority

Monday, 19 April 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: Green Party

During Waitangi this year the Green Party’s Te Mātāwaka caucus announced their priority for an independent Māori Health Authority. We have heard the call from Tangata Whenua wanting any authority to be independent, and properly resourced.

“For too long Māori have not received the proper care in the health system, whether they are patients or staff. We want to push for a genuinely empowered and independent Māori Health Authority to ensure iwi, hapū and whānau have access to the best and most appropriate care.” Green Party spokesperson for Health Dr Elizabeth Kerekere said today.

“We have seen how fast changes can be made through Parliament, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is only right that we do the same for iwi and hapū when there are equality issues within the health system.

“We are calling for a fully resourced independent Māori Health Authority to honour the restoration of Tino Rangatiratanga into the hauora of our people. It is about time Māori had the authority to decide on funding and commissioning as identified by Māori experts who have long championed equity in health.

“Te Ao Māori have the expertise to care for, nurture and grow the wellbeing and health system for tangata whenua. We hold the mana and mātauranga from our tīpuna of how we awhi whānau whether they are unwell a tinana or a hinengaro – body or mind.

“The time has finally come for the government to understand and acknowledge Tino Rangatiratanga and Manaakitanga as the foundation of Tikanga Māori when honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Health is a Treaty issue and the Greens will continue to push Te Tiriti to be embed in a new independent Māori Health Authority.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 Āperira 2021

E karanga ana Te Pātī Kākāriki mo te waihangatanga o tētahi Manatū Hauora Māori

I tēnei tau i Waitangi, I whakahua ake te Tira o Te Mātāwaka o te Pātī Kākāriki i tā rātau aronga matua, ki te waihanga I tētahi Manatū Hauora Māori, mā Māori te kawe, mā Māori ngā whakahaere. Ko tā te tira; Kua rongohia ngā karanga a ngā Tangata Whenua, e hiahia ana ki tētahi Manatū me tōna anō motuhaketanga, hei āpiti atu me tika te hora o ngā rauemi.

Ko tā te kaikōrero mo te Hauora a Tākuta Elizabeth Kerekere. “Kua roa a Māori e tāria ana, kia manaakitia tika e te Manatū Hauora o naianei rangi, ahakoa he tūroro, he kaimahi rānei. Ko tā mātau he ūpoko pakarū kia hura he manatū hauora me tōna anō motuhaketanga mā Maori te kawe, e manaaki tika ai, ngā iwi, ngā hapū, ngā whānau anō hoki.

Kua kite mātau i te tere o ngā panonitanga e taea ai ki rō Pāremata, ko ngā panoni I te wā o te Mate Urutā ētahi. Nō reira e tika ana me mahia mo ngā Iwi me ngā hāpū anō hoki, mena he take taurite tō te pūnaha Hauora.

E karanga ana mātau mo tētahi Manatū Hauora Māori kī ana ki te nui o ngā rauemi. E mana ai te whakarauoratanga o te Tino Rangatiratanga ki te hauora o ngā tangata māori. Kua tae te wā e whai rangatiratanga a Māori ki te whakatau ki hea ngā pūtea o te puna pūtea tautoko haere ai. He kōrero ēnei nā ētahi kua roa e mātanga ana ki te mana taurite o te Hauora.

He pūkenga nui tō Te Ao Māori ki te manaaki, ki te poipoi, ki te whakatipu I te oranga me tētahi pūnaha Hauora mo ngā tangata whenua. E mau nei I a mātau te mana, me ngā mātauranga I ahu mai I ngā tipuna, ki te awhi I te whānau ahakoa e māuiui ā tinana nei, rānei e māuiui ā hinengaro ana.

Kua eke te wā me mārama, me whakamana ano hoki te Kāwanatanga ki te tūāpapa o ngā Tikanga Māori. Te Tino Rangatira me te manaakitanga I raro I te mana o Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Ka tika he take Tiriti te Hauora, koinei tā te Pātī Kākāriki, he whai kia whakaū I Te Tiriti ki tētahi Manatū Hauora Māori.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

National: Proposed Hate Speech Laws A Step Too Far

Reports of the Government’s proposed new hate speech laws go a step too far and risk sacrificing the freedoms New Zealanders enjoy, National’s Justice spokesperson Simon Bridges says. “The reforms are supposedly including protections to every ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 