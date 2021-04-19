Australian Foreign Minister To Visit Aotearoa New Zealand

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today that Australian Foreign Minister Hon Marise Payne will visit Aotearoa New Zealand for the first face-to-face Foreign Ministers’ Consulations since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Australia is New Zealand’s closest and most important international partner. I’m very pleased to be able to welcome Hon Marise Payne to Aotearoa so soon after quarantine-free travel begins,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, as throughout our history, our countries have worked together extremely closely. This visit symbolises the success of our respective COVID-19 strategies as we take our first step to reconnect with the world.

“The trans-Tasman relationship is overwhelmingly positive. Our people are closely connected, our economies are deeply integrated. These biannual discussions are a chance to cover the full range of foreign policy matters important to both countries, including key regional and global issues,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Minister Payne will be accompanied on her visit by Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Hon Zed Seselja, who will have a separate programme and will meet with Minister for Pacific Peoples Hon Aupito William Sio.

The delegation will be in New Zealand 21-23 April.

