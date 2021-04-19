Parliament

ACT ‘disheartened’ By PM’s Misleading Statement

“The Prime Minister today told her weekly press conference she was “disheartened” the ACT Party doesn’t want to engage with the Government over its proposed Hate Speech Laws, despite ACT writing to the Justice Minister and agreeing for the caucus to meet with him,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Prime Minister has told us the podium where she holds these press conferences is “the single source of truth” and the “podium of truth” but she has again today mislead New Zealanders.

“Jacinda Ardern said she’s “disheartened the ACT Party has chosen to start a campaign on Hate Speech before final decisions have been made” and that she was looking for “broad cross-party support but it doesn’t appear ACT wants to be part of that process.”

“Decisions have been made. Changing the Hate Speech Laws was in Labour’s election manifesto and the proposed laws have gone to Cabinet.

“ACT has also explicitly told the Justice Minister our caucus will meet with him.

“New Zealander’s deserve to be able to have a proper debate on this issue – that’s why ACT has launched its Free Speech tour.

“Freedom of expression is one of the most important values our society has. ACT will continue to fight for this fundamental freedom.”

