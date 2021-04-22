Parliament

How Much Power Is Robertson Trying To Grab Now?

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 3:13 pm
The Finance Minister needs to give New Zealanders peace of mind that the new powers he’s proposing to give himself over bank lending won’t over-reach into retail banking, National’s Finance spokesperson Andrew Bayly says.

“The Finance Minister needs to reveal the full details of what he’s planning, rather than casually mentioning it in passing at the bottom of a press release.

“We need to know how these new levers of power might be constrained, given how significant that could be.

“Grant Robertson might have an interest in restricting lending to property investors right now, but what if he turns his attention towards farmers or other groups the Government has an issue with?

“It would be concerning if this policy allowed the Minister to directly influence the lending decisions of retail banks and introduce more risk to their operations by preventing them from making independent lending assessments.

“I encourage the Minister of Finance to release the Cabinet Paper on setting lending restrictions and reassure the country that he will not be giving himself the power to intervene in commercial banking.

“The Finance Minister also needs to realise he cannot blame the Reserve Bank for the housing crisis. To fix that, his Government needs to get on with fixing our planning rules and incentivising councils to get houses built.”

Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming The Major Health Reforms

Usually “reform” of government agencies is a cost cutting exercise in disguise, but this morning’s revision of the health system looks totally different. These reforms amount to the biggest shake-up of the health system since the neo-liberal reforms of the early 1990s, which have now been completely reversed. Good. The main ingredients announced by Health Minister Andrew Little this morning have included the setting up of a new and truly independent Maori Health Authority... More>>

 

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

Government: Border Exceptions Will See More Families Reunited

Hundreds more families who were separated by the border closure will be reunited under new border exceptions announced today, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said. More>>

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

