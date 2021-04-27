$5.7 Million Investment To Support Disabled People In Sport And Recreation

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson has today announced how $5.7 million will be allocated to create better quality experiences for disabled tamariki and rangatahi.

The investment, via Sport NZ’s Disability Plan, will see $2.1 million provided to 15 Parafeds/D-Sport and seven National Disability Sport Organisations (NDSOs) over the next three years and $3.6 million for two new contestable disability funds.

“More needs to be done to improve the range and quality of physical activity on offer for disabled people.

“This investment will significantly increase Sport NZ’s investment in the sector to ensure disabled tamariki and rangatahi can participate in quality and equitable play, active recreation and sport of their choice,” Grant Robertson said.



The two new Contestable Disability Funds will support national and regional organisations to deliver initiatives and programmes that increase the opportunities being provided to disabled participants.



The funds will support the expansion of proven programmes, as well as the development of innovative new programmes. The two new funds will complement the investment being made through Tū Manawa which is providing opportunities for disabled tamariki and rangatahi to be active.

To-date just over $2 million of Tū Manawa funds have been approved by Regional Sport Trusts for disabled young people.

© Scoop Media

