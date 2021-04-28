Housing Stories Show Renters Will Suffer

“A website set up by the ACT Party to hear concerns about the Government’s new interest deductibility law change has shown just how damaging this policy will be to renters,” says ACT’s Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“We have been inundated with stories about how this policy will hurt people. Many landlords have told us they have held their rent as low as they could to protect their vulnerable tenants but because of the Government’s reckless changes they now have no choice but to sell.

“One landlord told us their tenant was a survivor of domestic violence. The landlord furnished their apartment at their own cost but has no choice to sell now. They are worried the tenant will have nowhere to go.

“Another told us their tenant has criminal convictions but is trying to put his life back together. He worries no other landlord will take a chance on him and that he and his family will end up in unsuitable emergency housing.

“These landlords are often painted as being cold hearted, when in fact they only wants what’s best their tenants, they just simply can’t afford it anymore.

“This is the reality of Labour’s rule changes. Our most vulnerable will be the ones who suffer. That’s not kind.

“ACT’s answer is for the next generation to build like the Boomers.

“ACT would radically overhaul infrastructure funding, through a 30-year partnerships with central government for each region.

“We’d then replace the Resource Management Act with legislation designed to facilitate home building, and get councils out of the building consent business.

“ACT is listening to New Zealanders. If you’d like to share your story, you can do so here.”

