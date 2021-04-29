Parliament

Greens Call For Amnesty Programme In Open Letter To Immigration Minister

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 10:55 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is calling on the Government to create a broad amnesty programme for people who overstay their visa, and for temporary visa holders to be granted residency in an open letter to the Minister for Immigration.

Green Party spokesperson for Immigration Ricardo Menéndez March and spokesperson for Pacific Peoples Teanau Tuiono launched the open letter today at an event attended by Pasifika and migrant community advocates, including members of the Polynesian Panthers movement.

The open letter, addressed to Minister Kris Faafoi, lays out the Green Party’s vision and plan for how to start fixing the broken immigration system.

“Migrant communities are flourishing in Aotearoa, as people come from around the world to create a good life for them and their families,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

“All migrants deserve to have their dignity, rights, and humanity honoured by Immigration NZ and our Government. But in Aotearoa New Zealand, we have an immigration system that discriminates and separates, treating migrant workers as cheap labour and second class citizens.

“Migrant communities are an important part of the tapestry of Aotearoa. Migrant workers played a key role in our response to COVID-19 and we have an opportunity to ensure they have the ability to fully participate in society by granting them residency,” Ricardo says.

Teanau Tuiono, who called for the Government to apologise for the Dawn Raids, says this is why the Government must create a pathway towards residency for people who overstay.

“The Dawn Raids are a shameful stain on New Zealand history, defined by racial tension and unrest as police and immigration authorities victimised Pacific Islanders they suspected of abusing the terms of their visas.

“It was a racist attack on Pacific families and communities that was fuelled and enabled by the New Zealand government.

“Migrants on temporary visa holders have no clear pathways to residency, are left dependent on dodgy employers, and are separated from their families and loved ones through rules that discriminate on wealth, nationality, and relationships,” says Teanau Tuiono.

The open letter calls for seven changes to the immigration system:

1. Create pathways to residency

2. Create a broad amnesty programme for people who overstay

3. Decouple work visas from single employers

4. Require Immigration New Zealand to stop visa processing delays

5. Remove salary criteria for the skilled migrant category and parent reunification category visas

6. Review partnership visas to ensure they are culturally competent

7. Devolve resources to hapū, iwi and whānau to link between migrants and local communities

