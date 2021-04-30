Te Pāti Māori Announce Support For Member’s Bill To Strengthen Takatāpui Rights

Te Pāti Māori is today announcing that its two MPs have formally endorsed Dr Elizabeth Kerekere’s Member’s Bill that would strengthen the rights of takatāpui in Aotearoa.

The Human Rights (Prohibition of Discrimination on Grounds of Gender Identity or Expression, and Variations of Sex Characteristics) Amendment Bill amends the Human Rights Act 1993 by adding two new grounds to the list of prohibited grounds of discrimination: gender identity or expression, and variations of sex characteristics.

“All our values and policies as Te Pāti Māori are about supporting whanau to be who they are, and gender discrimination, which tries to stop takatāpui from being who they are, has no place in Aotearoa,” said Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“This amendment ensures that human rights protections in the Act are specifically extended to these communities and give them confidence to take cases to the Human Rights Commission.

“Tangata whenua have always acknowledged our diverse gender and sexual identities and celebrated our diversity as whānau. It was colonisation that started criminalising and oppressing people just for being who they are.

“We are proud to support the this Bill from Dr Kerekere, who is one of te ao Māori’s foremost experts and advocates for the rights of takatāpui communities,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

