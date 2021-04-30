Bishop Requests Meeting With Wood Over Melling

National List MP based in Hutt South Chris Bishop has today written to Transport Minister Michael Wood requesting an urgent meeting with him to discuss the funding for the new Melling Interchange.

“The news that funding for Melling is back up in the air has infuriated local Hutt residents who thought the project was secure and on track after the NZ Upgrade announcement in January 2020 and local Labour MPs’ assurances throughout all of 2020.

“Labour MPs campaigned locally on the government having fully-funded the Melling Interchange and Hutt voters will feel betrayed and misled if the funding is now cut, delayed, or pulled entirely.

“I have written to Transport Minister Michael Wood outlining the benefits of the project and its history. I have also asked for an urgent meeting to brief him on the project.

“I understand decisions will be made by Ministers soon on which of the NZ Upgrade projects will continue and which ones will receive funding cuts. It is imperative Melling is not cut, delayed, or cancelled entirely.

“Voters in Lower Hutt drove past expensive taxpayer funded Labour Party billboards for much of 2020 telling them Melling was fully-funded. Any alteration to this will be a grotesque breach of an election promise.

“If necessary I am prepared to lead another “Rally for Melling” to demonstrate the strong community support for this critical project. I am already being asked by locals to do just that.”

