Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PM Needs To Give A Straight Answer On He Puapua

Monday, 3 May 2021, 4:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Prime Minister’s continued refusal to state her view on recommendations in the He Puapua report is a worrying sign for the future of the country, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

He Puapua sets out a roadmap to co-governance between the Crown and Māori by 2040. It proposes a Māori Health Authority, separate court and justice systems, Māori ownership over the foreshore and seabed, Māori wards in councils, and constitutional reform to consider matters such as a Māori Parliament or Upper House.

“Jacinda Ardern can’t skirt the issue of where she stands on these issues by claiming the report hasn’t found its way to the Cabinet table,” Ms Collins says.

“We’ve already seen the Government press ahead with a Māori Health Authority that will have veto power over the entire health system, so Ministers have clearly read the report.”

Other recommendations in He Puapua being progressed by Labour include legislating Māori wards for councils, amending the school history curriculum, establishing the Te Mana o Te Wai (the mana of the water), resource management reform that provides a role for Māori in decision-making, and work on Māori rights and interests in freshwater, Ms Collins says.

“The recommendations in He Puapua could dramatically reshape how democracy looks in this country under an approach of having one system for Māori and another system for everyone else across multiple layers of government.

“The Prime Minister should not be afraid of telling New Zealanders where she stands on the report. They deserve to know what her Government will do with it.

“It’s sad that Jacinda Ardern has chosen to lower the tone of the debate by brushing it off as ‘playing politics’. In doing so, she herself is playing politics by trying to muddy the waters.

“In the spirit of being open and transparent, National has made its position clear on the report. We believe many of its recommendations, as written, are a step to far.

“It is right that we acknowledge and address the wrongs of the past, which is why National continues to support targeted programmes based on need, such as Whānau Ora. But we do not support division along racial lines when it comes to running core services and ownership of things like the foreshore and seabed.

“We are better off addressing the flaws within the current systems that aren’t working for Māori. Ethnicity should not divide us. We are better together.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Collins’ Desperation, And Joe Biden’s Left-wing Image

The difficulty with translating the Treaty partnership into the realities of parliamentary rule is that at best, Maori have been treated only as co-pilots, still flying on captain’s orders. Yet if we have learned anything in the past 180 years, it is that the Maori passengers on board will reach their destination only if and when Maori are at the controls. Ultimately, true equality means more than just having an input, however valued, into someone else’s decisions... More>>

 

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 