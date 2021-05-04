Implementation Unit An Admission Of Failure

“It turns out the Government has been announcing policies for four years and had nobody to implement them,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“It’s been revealed that after four years of failure to deliver the Government is setting up an ‘Implementation Unit’ within the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

“When you don’t have any answers you set up new organisations. Now we have the Government setting up a new department to implement things other departments failed at.

“Jacinda Ardern has given a hospital pass to this unit and is admitting that she doesn’t have confidence in her ministers to do their jobs.

“We had the so called ‘year of delivery’ now we have the ‘unit of delivery.’

“Meanwhile, in Grant Robertson’s pre-Budget speech it’s as if private businesses that employ people and generate wealth don’t exist.

“The big priority should be productivity. Once again that’s been ignored.

“The COVID recovery fund was always an excessive fund, in our alternative budget we made that clear.

“It’s clear the Government has failed to deliver almost everything it’s announced, at least now they can see what everyone else can.”

