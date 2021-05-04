Parliament: Oral Questions - 4 May 2021
Questions to Ministers
- CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): Are there effective rules in place to ensure people who rent can find an affordable home; if not, what advice has the Government requested on potential new rules to ensure affordable rents?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does the Government intend to implement all of its policies?
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
- TANGI UTIKERE to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What recent announcements has the Government made on commencing quarantine-free travel to and from New Zealand?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions related to the proposed Māori Health Authority?
- TERISA NGOBI to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What announcements has she made about supporting beneficiaries and superannuitants during the winter months?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Transport: Does the Government remain committed to all of the projects that comprise the transport portion of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme announced in January 2020; if not, why not?
- NICOLE McKEE to the Minister of Police: Does she stand by her statement, “Gang numbers and gang crime will only reduce when police and communities work together to disrupt gang operations and to disrupt their flow of recruits … I welcome the support of all members of this House on this”?
- PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Māori Development: What recent reports has he seen on the state of the Māori economy?
- SIMEON BROWN to the Minister of Police: What are the measures of success, if any, for Operation Tauwhiro, and is she confident Operation Tauwhiro has been successful in reducing gang violence?
- ANGELA ROBERTS to the Associate Minister of Education: What recent announcements has the Government made on expanding the in-school mental health and wellbeing programme?