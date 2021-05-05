Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 5 May 2021

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 11:37 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
  2. BARBARA EDMONDS to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
  3. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
  4. Dr ANAE NERU LEAVASA to the Minister of Housing: What progress, if any, has been made on accelerating the build of public housing?
  5. ANDREW BAYLY to the Deputy Prime Minister: Which critical initiatives will the implementation unit that he will lead be tasked with monitoring, and why is it only being established more than 42 months after this Government was formed?
  6. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister for the Public Service: What pay and employment relations expectations has the Government set out for the public sector?
  7. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister for Māori Development: What influence, if any, did the He Puapua report have on the contents of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples: Next Steps for a Declaration Plan – lodging Cabinet paper and draft talking points briefing paper that he received last month?
  8. RICARDO MENÉNDEZ MARCH to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): What is the Government looking for when it says it will “continue to monitor the rental market closely”, and what would that monitoring have to show to convince the Government to develop new rules to ensure reasonable rents?
  9. GLEN BENNETT to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What recent reports, if any, has she seen about people entering into employment, education, or training?
  10. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: When will the Government start publicly reporting on the number of jobs created from all its employment initiatives to support the 196,806 recipients of jobseeker support into paid employment?
  11. Dr TRACEY McLELLAN to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about the Government’s response to the Health and Disability System Review?
  12. RAWIRI WAITITI to the Minister for Māori Development: Does he believe that his statement that “in every area of New Zealand society, we have institutional racism” includes the Government and Government departments; if not, why not?

