Unemployment Drop No Cause For Celebration

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 12:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

News that unemployment has fallen from 4.9 per cent to 4.7 per cent will provide no comfort for the almost 200,000 New Zealanders on the Jobseeker benefit, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says.

“While it’s positive the unemployment figure has decreased, albeit slightly, this doesn’t change the fact more than 75,000 people have moved onto the Jobseeker benefit since this Government took over.

“That is 75,000 more people and almost 200,000 New Zealanders overall who have no job to support themselves or their families. The more than $40 million being spent on hardship grants each month in 2021 shows many Kiwis are struggling to make ends meet.

“The best way to support people out of hardship is through paid employment. That is why it’s disappointing that whether it be the shovel-ready projects, the Māori Trades and Training Initiative or the extension of Flexi-Wage, the Government has failed to deliver the jobs it promise its initiatives would create.

“It’s important to note the unemployment figure is generated from a survey. The income support through benefits and hardship grants are an actual measure of people who depend on the Government for financial support.

“Today is no cause for celebration. The Government needs to start delivering on the jobs plan the Prime Minister promised New Zealanders before the election.

“If the Government’s employment schemes do not deliver jobs sooner, we risk more people relying on welfare to live day to day and squandering their potential.”

Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses

For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>

 

Public Services: Government Sets Pay And Workforce Expectations For The Public Sector

The Government’s Workforce Policy Statement issued today sets out its expectations for pay and employment relations in the Public Sector, the Minister of Finance and Minister for the Public Service say. “New Zealand has had an exceptionally successful ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

