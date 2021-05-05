Parliament

Te Paati Maori Calling Out Government For Side-stepping Racism Question

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Paati Māori Co-Leader, Rawiri Waititi, today calls out the Government for side-stepping his question to the Prime Minister on racism.

This morning a question was lodged to the Prime Minister that asked, “Does she agree that when her Minister of Maori Development claimed ‘in every area of New Zealand society, we have institutional racism’ - that her government and government departments are included in that statement?” said Waititi.

“I was told the question would be directed to the Minister of Maori Development’ Office and the wording needed to change, quite frankly that isn’t good enough.”

“What we see in the institution of Parliament is a blatant misuse of the powers in the house to scew narratives and dodge the hard questions,” said the Waiariki MP.

“I want to know on behalf of my people, from the head of Government, whether she believes her Government and it’s departments are included in the statement made by her minister.”

“It is an insult to pass the buck and roll out a brown face to answer a question that is clearly marked for the Prime Minister. Its an insult to Mr. Jackson, to me and to Māori.”

“I don’t want to know WIllie Jackson’s opinion. I want to know Prime Minister Jacinda Aderns’ opinion.”

“This is another form of censorship, much like the watering down of the motion to declare Uyghur Genocide. This place is riddled with rules that actively silence our voice.”

“Until the Government can admit and accept that racism exists within the very walls of Parliament and within their ranks of Government, my people will continue to suffer.”

“I’m sick and tired of the term unconscious bias being bandied about to soothe Pākeha fragility of the issue.”

“Our people deserve to know if there is racism in the Government and Government departments and we deserve to see an adequate plan about what they will be doing to stop racism against tangata whenua, how that plan will be measured and by whom.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


