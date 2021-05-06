Parliament

New Partnership To Grow Māori Success In STEM

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 9:49 am
A new partnership with the Pūhoro STEM Academy will support thousands more rangatahi Māori to participate and succeed in the fields of science, technology, and innovation, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

Since 2016, Pūhoro has worked with Māori students to build their capability and create pathways to employment in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based industries.

“Our Government is committed to improving the outcomes and experience of Māori learners and their whānau. This partnership with Pūhoro supports that commitment and will see a lift in Māori achievement in STEM areas,” Kelvin Davis said.

Speaking to Pūhoro staff and students at Massey University in Palmerston North this morning, Kelvin Davis said the Government will provide the programme with $2.97 million of funding over three years.

“Currently there are over 600 tauira engaged in Pūhoro STEM pathways. This funding will grow that number to over 5,000,” Kelvin Davis said.

“Pūhoro is a story of Māori educational success and its results have been impressive.

“This investment will help even more students navigate career pathways into STEM related industries,” Kelvin Davis said.

In 2016 the programme’s founding cohort exceeded nationwide pass-rates of non-Māori in NCEA Level 1 physics, biology and chemistry. This trend has continued every year with Pūhoro students either on par with or exceeding nationwide pass-rates of non-Maori across NCEA Level 1, 2 and 3.

Kelvin Davis said the majority of Pūhoro students who have completed the first phase of the programme successfully transitioned into tertiary study, apprenticeships or the Defence Force.

“Māori are currently underrepresented in STEM-related industries,” Kelvin Davis said.

“This funding will ultimately see higher numbers of Māori succeeding in science and technology industries in Aotearoa.

“By building opportunities for rangatahi to enter STEM fields, we all benefit,” Kelvin Davis said.

