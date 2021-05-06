Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Support, Recovery And Re-set Plan For Tourism Communities

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 11:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

· Five South Island tourist communities targeted for specialist support

· Pressure on Māori tourism operators and Conservation facilities recognised

· Domestic and international-facing tourism agencies put on more secure footing

· Long-term plan to re-set tourism with a focus on sustainability, industry standards and regional economic diversification

A plan to ensure the immediate survival and long-term transformation of the tourism sector has been outlined by the Minister of Tourism.

Stuart Nash told the industry’s annual TRENZ conference an all-of-government plan will support the recovery of tourism communities after the impacts of COVID19, and rebuild tourism on a more sustainable foundation for the future.

“The economic impact of the loss of international visitors is felt beyond the tourism workforce and businesses,” Mr Nash said. “Whole communities, especially in five South Island regions, are facing new challenges to their way of life.

“At the same time, reviews by agencies like the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, the Climate Change Commission, and the Tourism Futures Taskforce have highlighted transformation is required to rebuild tourism for the future.

“We will roll out a $200 million Tourism Communities: Support, Recovery and Re-set Plan between now and 2023. It will invest in new programmes like small business support, tourism infrastructure, the conservation estate, Māori development, economic and regional development, and mental wellbeing support.

“There are 12 key points in the Tourism Communities Plan. Half are focused on the most vulnerable South Island regions: Fiordland, South Westland, Queenstown Lakes, Mackenzie District and Kaikōura. The remaining six are nationwide initiatives.

“I have already signalled that long-term structural change and short-term targeted support must prioritise the regions and communities who need most help,” Mr Nash said. Support for the five South Island communities will address:

1. psychological and social wellbeing support and training ($4.5 million)

2. grants for businesses to get expert advice on planning and decision-making in response to COVID-19 ($10 million total, $5,000 per business)

3. grants to help businesses implement these plans and advice ($10 million, $5,000 per business)

4. A kick-start fund so businesses that have gone into hibernation or suspended operations can receive grants to help reopen and resume trading once international visitors return ($49 million)

5. Support to diversify and re-set the Queenstown-Wanaka regional economy with a $20 million fund, to help develop alternative industries and attract private sector investment. The area is over-reliant on international tourism, and needs support to improve its resilience to global economic shocks. Government support will be through an underwriting role. Potential projects include a digital innovation hub and a film studio.

6. Tourism at the iconic UNESCO World Heritage site Milford Sound-Piopiotahi cannot return to its pre-COVID state. Significant pressure from 870,000 annual visitors undermines cultural and environmental values and infrastructure in Fiordland National Park. Transformation is needed to protect Milford Sound-Piopiotahi and create a more sustainable and high quality visitor experience. $15 million will enable the Milford Opportunities Project to move to its next phase. This requires detailed planning, community consultation, consenting, and preparation for new infrastructure.

“The Tourism Communities Plan also offers wide support for the industry as a whole. It is an opportunity for government, councils, iwi, businesses and tourism communities to work together and re-set the industry on a more sustainable model for the future.

“There are six additional components of the plan to address longer-term challenges,” Mr Nash said. These will support a recovery and re-set as follows:

7. Regional Tourism Organisations will receive a new round of annual grant funding of $26 million to manage, plan, promote and market tourism activities in their regions. The surge in domestic tourism in the past year has been a boost for some traditionally out-of-the-way regions, and the new investment will build on this.

8. Inbound Tour Operators (ITOs) provide a vital link to global markets and need to be ready to facilitate the return of international visitors when it is safe to do so. $14 million in existing loans from the 2020 Tourism Recovery Package will be able to be converted to grants. This means 26 ITOs may receive up to $500,000 each.

9. Some Māori tourism businesses have experienced a severe downturn with the absence of international visitors and will be targeted for support. Funding will be managed by New Zealand Māori Tourism who will also expand their business support services. The investment will help the Māori tourism industry position for the future. The Minister for Māori Development will announce details next month.

10. The Department of Conservation will extend the fee waiver for around 1,000 operators on public conservation land who pay a tourism concession fee. An extra $10 million allows tourism concession fees to be waived for a further six months. It will ensure important work on conservation and recreational facilities continues despite the loss of revenue. It also enables tourism jobs and businesses to remain active in the Conservation estate.

11. Local councils can apply to another round of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund, with $16.5 million of new investment. Many councils with small rating bases use the fund to help develop tourism assets like carparks, toilet blocks, waste disposal facilities, and cycle paths.

12. A new Tourism Industry Transformation Plan (ITP) will see the government work in partnership with tourism businesses and the tourism workforce, councils, iwi, researchers and independent advisers. The ITP will be developed with $10 million in new funding. It will build on recent work by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Tourism Futures Taskforce, Climate Change Commission, and others, to lift industry standards and transform to a more sustainable model.

The Tourism Communities Plan is funded through the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. It includes approximately $73 million returned and reprioritised from the 2020 Tourism Recovery Package, ensuring value for money and targeted support where it is needed most.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Yesterday’s Big Parliamentary Air Kiss To China

In order to obtain support from the two major parties, Act Party deputy leader Brooke Van Velden twice had to soften the language of her parliamentary motion yesterday condemning China’s persecution of the Uighurs. The key word “genocide” was deleted. Evidently, the kind of resolution passed by a conservative government in the UK proved to be far too tough for a centre-left Labour government and a centre-right National opposition to countenance. Yesterday, the two major parties were united in their fear of retribution from China... More>>

 

Public Services: Government Sets Pay And Workforce Expectations For The Public Sector

The Government’s Workforce Policy Statement issued today sets out its expectations for pay and employment relations in the Public Sector, the Minister of Finance and Minister for the Public Service say. “New Zealand has had an exceptionally successful ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 