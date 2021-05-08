Woods Must Explain Latest KiwiBuild Shambles

First-home buyers and taxpayers deserve answers from Housing Minister Megan Woods after the Government’s latest KiwiBuild disaster left them in the lurch, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“Ormiston Rise going into receivership is a devastating blow for those first-home buyers who should have been months from moving into their completed home.

“The letter they received out of the blue on Friday night didn’t provide the answers they need. It did little more than inform them about the developer going into receivership and suggest they should contact their lawyers.

“On behalf of these first-home buyers, I’m demanding answers from the Housing Minister as to why this Government-backed development has fallen over?

“Megan Woods must front with answers. Buyers need to know whether this KiwiBuild development will ever be completed.

“As Minister of Housing, Megan Woods needs to take responsibility for overseeing yet another KiwiBuild shambles. Will this be another KiwiBuild bail-out?

“While it’s terribly disappointing for the KiwiBuild buyers affected, this is sadly what we have come to expect from a Labour Government with big promises but very little delivery.

“The Government promised 16,000 KiwiBuild homes by June this year but as of today only 872 have been built.”

