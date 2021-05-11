Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 11 May 2021

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
  2. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
  3. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
  4. ARENA WILLIAMS to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What recent announcements has he made on MIQ allocations in relation to supporting economic recovery?
  5. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Finance: Does the Government intend to restrict new spending in Budget 2021 to the operating allowance of $10.5 billion and capital allowance of $7.8 billion over the four-year period, as set out in the Budget Policy Statement 2021; if not, what are the new operating and capital allowances for Budget 2021?
  6. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Police: What recent announcements has she made regarding combating organised crime?
  7. Hon SCOTT SIMPSON to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: What is his response to Treasury’s advice that implementing a Fair Pay Agreements regime will have uncertain implications for productivity, and that there is “minimal empirical evidence for the problem or policy response” it seeks to address?
  8. RACHEL BROOKING to the Minister of Tourism: What is the Government doing to support the recovery of tourism communities?
  9. JAN LOGIE to the Minister for the Public Service: How is suppressing the wage increases of nurses, teachers, and border workers who earn between $60,000 and $100,000 in order to “control the public wage bill” going to “reduce inequality”?
  10. TERISA NGOBI to the Associate Minister of Health: What recent announcements has she made about improving cancer screening programmes for women?
  11. Hon MARK MITCHELL to the Minister for the Public Service: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions in relation to public sector pay?
  12. MARK CAMERON to the Minister for Rural Communities: What concerns, if any, have been raised with him about the impacts of Government policies on rural communities?

