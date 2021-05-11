Parliament: Oral Questions - 11 May 2021
Questions to Ministers
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
- ARENA WILLIAMS to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What recent announcements has he made on MIQ allocations in relation to supporting economic recovery?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Finance: Does the Government intend to restrict new spending in Budget 2021 to the operating allowance of $10.5 billion and capital allowance of $7.8 billion over the four-year period, as set out in the Budget Policy Statement 2021; if not, what are the new operating and capital allowances for Budget 2021?
- GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Police: What recent announcements has she made regarding combating organised crime?
- Hon SCOTT SIMPSON to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: What is his response to Treasury’s advice that implementing a Fair Pay Agreements regime will have uncertain implications for productivity, and that there is “minimal empirical evidence for the problem or policy response” it seeks to address?
- RACHEL BROOKING to the Minister of Tourism: What is the Government doing to support the recovery of tourism communities?
- JAN LOGIE to the Minister for the Public Service: How is suppressing the wage increases of nurses, teachers, and border workers who earn between $60,000 and $100,000 in order to “control the public wage bill” going to “reduce inequality”?
- TERISA NGOBI to the Associate Minister of Health: What recent announcements has she made about improving cancer screening programmes for women?
- Hon MARK MITCHELL to the Minister for the Public Service: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions in relation to public sector pay?
- MARK CAMERON to the Minister for Rural Communities: What concerns, if any, have been raised with him about the impacts of Government policies on rural communities?