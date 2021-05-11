Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Support Boosts Arts And Culture Sector

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Government support for the cultural sector to help it recover from the impact of COVID-19 has resulted in more cultural sector jobs predicted through to 2026, and the sector performing better than forecast.

The latest forecast by economic consultancy ‘Infometrics’ reflects the impact of Government investment in keeping people in work and highlights how resilient the cultural sector and its workers are, Arts Minister Carmel Sepuloni said.

“The cultural sector has benefited from the Government's health and economic management of the pandemic, which included a $374 million recovery programme specifically designed to support arts and culture.

“The updated forecast is for a decrease in the number of available jobs in the sector of just one percent in the year to March 2021. Infometrics also predicts an increase in cultural sector jobs through to 2026. This is despite forecasts in March 2020 of an estimated decline in cultural sector employment of 11.7 percent (around 11,000 jobs) as a result of COVID-19.

“The updated forecast shows that our Government’s continued focus on growing our economy through the COVID-19 economic interventions we’ve put in place has boosted the recovery for important sectors such as the arts and culture.

A separate report aimed at understanding audience participation in the cultural sector in late 2020, show how keen New Zealand audiences are to get back to cultural activities, Carmel Sepuloni said.

Commissioned by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, it found New Zealanders are eager to return to shows, museums, art galleries, and other cultural sector events.

“The findings provide encouragement for groups and organisations within the cultural sector. COVID-19 alert levels and restrictions have prevented people from attending events, but the new research suggests people were very keen to re-engage at COVID alert level one.

“For example, while only 12 percent of people attended a New Zealand music event in late 2020, 41 percent said they would attend at least occasionally in the next 12 months.

“What we can take from this is that COVID-19 has not dampened New Zealanders’ appetite for cultural pursuits and activities,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Fair Pay Agreements Should Be Embraced

Are Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs) truly the work of the devil? Given the vehement response to them last week by (a) employer groups and (b) by their parliamentary friends on the extreme right, you could be forgiven for thinking these FPA things will mean curtains for commerce as we’ve known it for the past 30 years. Believe me, they won’t. Less excitable types will regard FPAs as heralding only a mild shift towards a more centralised form of bargaining over wages and conditions, much akin to what other successful economies (eg Germany) have recognised for decades... More>>

 

Government: Further Action Against Gang Crime

The Government will make it illegal for high risk people to own firearms by introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) that will strengthen action already taken to combat the influence of gangs and organised crime to help keep New Zealanders and their ... More>>

ALSO:

Maori Party: Whakatōhea High Court Decision

“We applaud the Whakatōhea High Court case that has now set a precedent for Māori rights and interest in their foreshore and seabed. It’s an outstanding decision because the Court recognises all reclaimed lands with significant and boating traffic” ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Speech To Lower North Island Regional Conference

Good morning, delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking to you all here today as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge National Party President Peter Goodfellow, my fellow board members, my lower North Island colleagues and all of ... More>>

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 