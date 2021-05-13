Further COVID-19 Vaccine And Economic Support For The Pacific

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minita Take Aorere



Hon Aupito William Sio

Associate Minister of Health

Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand will be providing protection against COVID-19 to at least 1.2 million people in the Pacific over the coming year

$120 million in Official Development Assistance has been reprioritised to support Pacific economies in 2021

Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta and Associate Health and Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Aupito William Sio announced today that New Zealand will provide COVID-19 vaccines for rollout in the Cook Islands beginning on 19 May, followed by Niue and Tokelau.

“This continues our ongoing commitment to support our Pacific neighbours through the increased challenges the COVID-19 pandemic is placing upon our region,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“By working closely with our Pacific neighbours, and other partners, we can provide a further line of defence for our entire region – better protecting us all against the impact of the pandemic which continues to rage across the world,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

“New Zealand is working with the Realm countries to ensure that everything is in place for the countries to receive and administer safe and effective vaccines at the earliest possible time. This work begins with the Cook Island’s May rollout, the majority of which is expected to take 6-8 weeks to complete, with Niue and Tokelau to follow. ” Aupito William Sio said.

The delivery of vaccines to the Realm countries won’t impact the planned New Zealand domestic rollout.

Samoa, Tonga, and Tuvalu have started their vaccine rollouts with doses received from the global COVAX Facility. Each will also be able to receive enough additional doses from New Zealand’s own portfolio to fully cover their population, as well as any further support they might need for their vaccine rollout. In addition, Fiji has taken up the offer of AstraZeneca doses for 250,000 people donated by New Zealand, subject to Medsafe approval.

“New Zealand is following up its commitment to equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines by donating enough for 800,000 people through the COVAX Advance Market Commitment. These doses will go to developing countries, with a focus on the Pacific.

“In total, this means New Zealand will be providing protection against COVID-19 to at least 1.2 million people in the Pacific over the coming year,” said Aupito William Sio.

New Zealand is also partnering with Australia and UNICEF to procure further vaccines for the Pacific and providing other targeted support where necessary.

“To support Papua New Guinea with its COVID-19 outbreak, New Zealand is providing $4 million to help fund its vaccine rollout, medical equipment for a COVID-19 field hospital in Port Moresby and logistical air support to get health staff, PPE and vaccines to remote areas of PNG,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Nanaia Mahuta also announced New Zealand is providing further support to assist economic recovery in the Pacific.

“New Zealand’s further economic support to Pacific countries will help them respond to the economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and move towards long-term economic resilience, the Ministers said. To this end, $120 million in Official Development Assistance has been reprioritised to support Pacific economies in 2021.

“The economic disruption affecting many countries in the Pacific, particularly those that have tourism-focused economies, is unprecedented. This funding will be used by our Pacific neighbours to help households get through this crisis, and support businesses to manage the uncertainty of closed borders,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

