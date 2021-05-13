Children Still Doing It Tough Under Jacinda Ardern

Reducing child poverty was a flagship promise by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern but the latest report shows that once again her Government has failed to deliver on its promises, National’s spokesperson for Children Dr Shane Reti says.

“A government report shows there has been no measurable change in housing conditions, preventable hospitalisations or food security in the lives of our most vulnerable children.

“In 2017 Jacinda Ardern promised Labour would lift 100,000 kids out of poverty by 2020.

“Instead what the Prime Minister has been able to deliver is 1500 more children living in poverty.

“The Government’s inability to get New Zealand’s housing crisis under control is hurting vulnerable New Zealanders.

“Hardship grants are skyrocketing under Labour, they’re at the highest they have ever been at any point over the past five years.

“This Labour Government isn’t making life easier for struggling New Zealanders.

“For children to live better lives, their parents need to be able to get a job. The so-called jobs plan Labour promised Kiwis is just more hot air. There have been many promises but hardly any jobs created.

“The Labour Government’s inability to deliver is hurting already struggling New Zealanders.”

