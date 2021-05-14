Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Support For Drought-stressed Region Fills A Need

Friday, 14 May 2021, 8:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kris Faafoi

Acting Minister for Emergency Management

Minita Taupua Rākau Whakamarumaru

An innovative iwi-led plan to help maintain water supply to a far North community battered by drought is set to get underway with support from the Government, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi says.

“The impacts of climate change are not something that just our grandchildren will have to deal with – we are already seeing them.

“Te Hiku residents have experienced some of the most severe and prolonged drought conditions on record, leading to severe water shortages, restrictions and rural residents having to rely on tanker deliveries for their drinking water.

“The region is expected to suffer more frequent and severe droughts, making it increasingly important that steps are taken now to increase the resilience of these communities to future droughts.

“Which is why the Government is providing funding to purchase and install up to 1000 water tanks in Te Hiku for homes and community facilities.

“Runanga Nui ō Te Aupōuri will lead the roll out of the project, which was championed by my colleague Kiri Allan, on behalf of wider communities supported by a number of Government departments,

“The $8 million investment will have a number of tangible outcomes, including improving drought resilience and providing employment and skills opportunities. Longer term it will make a real social and economic difference to the community,” Kris Faafoi said.

Haami Piripi, chair of Te Runanga o Te Rarawa, said changing weather patterns in the Te Hiku o Te Ika region made it critical the problem was addressed.

“The effects on our whānau are devastating, particularly in rural areas where our marae and papakāinga become unusable with no or limited house supply and therefore have little or no ability to host local hui and events.

“Water conservation and traditional ways of saving and reusing water have become for many, well-established practices within whānau. However with recent national emergencies and evacuations, marae and hapū were hosting whānau and holidaymakers through a time of water shortages and restrictions,” he said.

Kris Faafoi said the government was committed to providing a sustainable solution. “Reliable water storage will mean greater resilience for this vulnerable community for which climate change is becoming a pressing reality.”

Funding for the Te Hiku water security project is being provided from the National Emergency Management Agency administered drought financial assistance package.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Compelling Case For Meatless Meat

Talk about living in a bubble. As vegetarianism and veganism become normalised – there are more options on restaurant menus! - it can be easy to think that the whole world is gradually giving up on meat. Alas, the reverse is true. Americans for instance consumed 100 kilograms of meat and poultry in 2018, up from 75 kilograms in 1960, according to the US Department of Agriculture figures... More>>


 
 

Government: Hundreds Of New Electric Cars For State Sector

Total of 422 new electric vehicles and charging infrastructure across the state sector $5.1 million for the Department of Conservation to buy 148 electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure $1.1 million to help Kāinga Ora buy 40 electric ... More>>

Pay Policy: CTU Public Service Unions Meet With Public Service Minister

The Council of Trade Unions and affiliated public service unions, met with the Minister for the Public Service Hon Chris Hipkins this afternoon to discuss the pay expectations of those working in our public services. CTU President Richard Wagstaff said it was ... More>>

Government: Further Action Against Gang Crime

The Government will make it illegal for high risk people to own firearms by introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) that will strengthen action already taken to combat the influence of gangs and organised crime to help keep New Zealanders and their ... More>>

ALSO:


Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 