Community To Rally To Save Laura Fergusson Trust

ACT Leader and Epsom MP David Seymour will this weekend hold a rally to save the Laura Fergusson Trust.

“The Laura Fergusson Trust has been saviour for young disabled people for five decades. It has been somewhere for young people with physical and neurological impairments to go for the treatment they need without confining them to a rest home,” says Mr Seymour.

“The Trust abruptly shut last year. This was a devastating blow to the young people who have relied on this facility.

“Being a young person and coming to terms with a disability is a difficult enough situation. Being able to do this in a custom built facility with people your own age makes it more bearable.

“The incredible stories I’ve heard from young New Zealanders about how much this facility has meant to them means we can’t stand by and do nothing.

“I’m calling on the Government and the board of the Trust to get back to the table. This about young people with disabilities. We should be doing absolutely everything we can to support them.

“I will be gathering with others who want to save this important facility at the Laura Fergusson Trust at 2.30pm on Sunday. Please join me to send the Government and the Board a message that we must do everything we can to save this facility.”

The rally will be held on Sunday at 2.30pm. Laura Fergusson, 224 Great South Road, Greenlane.

