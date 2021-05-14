Parliament

Govt To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

Friday, 14 May 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector.

Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to Net Zero by 2050, a Ministry of Transport report outlining potential policies and pathways to a net zero emission transport sector.

“Reducing emissions across the transport sector is an enormous undertaking, but it is achievable and will help support our economic recovery,” Michael Wood said.

“The transport sector currently produces 47 per cent of New Zealand’s CO2 emissions and between 1990 and 2018, domestic transport emissions increased by 90 per cent.

“We’ve already taken steps to reduce emissions but Hīkina te Kohupara shows we have to go much further.

“The pathways laid out in the report show it’s possible to meet our emission reduction targets, but big changes will be needed in the coming decades. There will be some hard choices to make, but it’s obvious we can’t continue with business as usual.”

Michael Wood said reaching New Zealand’s goal of net zero carbon by 2050 would unclog our cities, clean up our air, support the creation of new businesses in low carbon industries, and create sustainable jobs across the country.

“While the pathways outlined in Hīkina te Kohupara are not Government policy, we want to have a national conversation about the changes we all need to make.

“We want to hear from the public over the coming weeks, and we will then consider the suggestions in Hīkina te Kohupara. Our Emissions Reduction Plan will be released by the end of the year,” Michael Wood said.

Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw welcomed the release of Hīkina te Kohupara and said it was a great opportunity to people to share their vision for the future of low carbon transport in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The window of opportunity to address the climate crisis is closing fast, so I am pleased to see the Minister of Transport starting work early on the sorts of policies that could be included in our Government’s forthcoming Emissions Reduction Plan.

“Whether it’s travelling to and from work, or visiting friends and family at the weekend, I think most people want to be to make these trips while also helping the planet.

“When it comes to addressing the climate crisis, cutting emissions from transport will be vital. But if we make smart decisions now then we can create a low carbon future for transport and put our communities on the path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” James Shaw said.

Consultation is open for six weeks until 25 June 2021. More information can be found here: https://www.transport.govt.nz/area-of-interest/environment-and-climate-change/climate-change/

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

