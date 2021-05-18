Parliament: Oral Questions - 18 May 2021
Questions to Ministers
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
- DEBBIE NGAREWA-PACKER to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Finance: Will the Government deliver on all of its past Budget commitments?
- TĀMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Housing: What recent announcements has the Government made about responding to housing need in Rotorua?
- Hon JULIE ANNE GENTER to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by his statement that the “better than expected economic recovery” gives him “more scope to keep a lid on debt and look towards a faster reduction in that debt”; if so, why is he proposing paying down debt at a time of record low interest rates, rather than investing that money in ending child poverty and reducing emissions?
- JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: What progress has the Government made in supporting schools with property maintenance projects?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Minister of Health: When the Ministry of Health engaged with the board of the Laura Fergusson Trust, did it offer any funding?
- Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: Does she have confidence that all people staying in taxpayer-funded emergency housing are safe; if so, why?
- TERISA NGOBI to the Minister of Transport: What recent announcement has he made about pathways to a net zero emission transport sector?
- SIMEON BROWN to the Minister of Police: Is she concerned gang membership in New Zealand is continuing to increase; if so, does the Government have a target to reduce the number of gang members?
- HELEN WHITE to the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs: What recent announcement has he made about changes to KiwiSaver?