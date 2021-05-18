2021 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented



The 2021 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented to the House today. It contains a summary of members’ pecuniary and other specified interests as at 31 January 2021.

The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, said that the “Standing Orders introduced this system in 2005 whereby members of Parliament are required to register their interests, such as assets, debts, and gifts they had received.” The register is published annually and is comprised of 14 categories of declarable interests, each covered by specific requirements.

The main purpose of the register is not only to record members’ interests but also to promote transparency and accountability about members’ interests which would in turn, strengthen the public trust and confidence in the parliamentary processes and decision-making.

For a copy of the 2021 Register, visit the Parliament website at https://www.parliament.nz/en/mps-and-electorates/mps-financial-interests/

