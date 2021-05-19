Parliament: Oral Questions - 19 May 2021
Questions to Ministers
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
- ARENA WILLIAMS to the Minister of Finance: What are the Government’s priorities for Budget 2021?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement that “Inequality has progressed almost as rapidly as development”?
- Dr GAURAV SHARMA to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What investment has the Government made in New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccination programme?
- ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of the statements he has made in his past Budget day speeches?
- HELEN WHITE to the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage: What recent reports has she seen on the arts and culture sector?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What advice, if any, has he sought on the Controller and Auditor-General’s report Preparations for the nationwide roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, and what is his response to the comment in the report, “I am not yet confident that all of the pieces will fall into place quickly enough for the immunisation programme to reach the level of vaccinations required for the Government to meet its goals”?
- Dr ANAE NERU LEAVASA to the Minister of Foreign Affairs: What support is New Zealand providing to the Pacific to help them recover from the impacts of COVID-19?
- CHRIS BAILLIE to the Minister of Education: Does he agree with the Prime Minister, who said in relation to New Zealand history being taught in schools, “This Government is committed to a better New Zealand that we can all be proud of and which recognises the value of every New Zealander”?
- RICARDO MENÉNDEZ MARCH to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: Does she believe the welfare system should aim to alleviate hardship or eliminate hardship?
- ANGELA ROBERTS to the Associate Minister of Education: What is the Government doing to promote bullying-free environments in schools?