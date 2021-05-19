Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Parliament: Oral Questions - 19 May 2021

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 11:33 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
  2. ARENA WILLIAMS to the Minister of Finance: What are the Government’s priorities for Budget 2021?
  3. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions?
  4. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement that “Inequality has progressed almost as rapidly as development”?
  5. Dr GAURAV SHARMA to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What investment has the Government made in New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccination programme?
  6. ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of the statements he has made in his past Budget day speeches?
  7. HELEN WHITE to the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage: What recent reports has she seen on the arts and culture sector?
  8. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What advice, if any, has he sought on the Controller and Auditor-General’s report Preparations for the nationwide roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, and what is his response to the comment in the report, “I am not yet confident that all of the pieces will fall into place quickly enough for the immunisation programme to reach the level of vaccinations required for the Government to meet its goals”?
  9. Dr ANAE NERU LEAVASA to the Minister of Foreign Affairs: What support is New Zealand providing to the Pacific to help them recover from the impacts of COVID-19?
  10. CHRIS BAILLIE to the Minister of Education: Does he agree with the Prime Minister, who said in relation to New Zealand history being taught in schools, “This Government is committed to a better New Zealand that we can all be proud of and which recognises the value of every New Zealander”?
  11. RICARDO MENÉNDEZ MARCH to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: Does she believe the welfare system should aim to alleviate hardship or eliminate hardship?
  12. ANGELA ROBERTS to the Associate Minister of Education: What is the Government doing to promote bullying-free environments in schools?

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Clerk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Next Governor-General

The next Governor-General will have to be named quite soon. Dame Patsy Reddy (appointed 2016) is nearing the end of her five-year term. At the best of times, being a credible local stand-in for a head of state that’s based in London cannot be an easy job. Yet for the next appointee, the usual republican rumblings will be the least of it. The next G-G will almost certainly be in office when the Elizabeth II era finally comes to an end, and when the reign of her deeply uncharismatic son gets under way... More>>

ALSO:


 
 

Office Of The Speaker: 2021 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented

The 2021 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented to the House today. It contains a summary of members’ pecuniary and other specified interests as at 31 January 2021. The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon ... More>>

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 