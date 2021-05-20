Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Overseas Investment Reform Protects Strategically Important Assets

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 5:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

19 May 2021

New Zealand’s most strategically important assets will be protected from sales to overseas buyers that would be contrary to our national interests under a law that passed its third reading in Parliament today.

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said the Overseas Investment Amendment Bill (No 3) was a significant milestone and the final step in the Government’s wide scale reforms to our overseas investment rules.

“As well as protecting our strategic assets it also ensures we are not imposing unnecessary hurdles on low risk investments that will support our economic recovery,” David Parker said.

“The Overseas Investment Amendment Bill (No 3) sets us up for the future by making us a much more attractive destination for the productive, sustainable, and inclusive foreign investment that improves wellbeing.”

“It builds on the Urgent Measures Act, passed in May last year, by striking the right balance between facilitating investment and managing risks where they arise. Feedback from the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee has ensured backstop tools - like the national interest test - are better targeted at transactions likely to pose risks such as major infrastructure and media companies.”

It sets a high threshold for the acquisition of farmland, to reflect its economic and cultural importance. Putting this into law prevents the flip-flopping that occurred when the criteria were set by ministers.

The Bill introduces other improvements to cut unnecessary red tape, such as removing consent requirements for small, low-risk changes in shareholdings. This will enable investors to complete some transactions more quickly, with lower compliance costs.

“This Bill, alongside the other changes to our economic settings, such as the ban on foreign buyers of homes, will set us up to make the most of the economic challenges ahead,” David Parker said.

More information can be found here: https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/bills-and-laws/bills-proposed-laws/document/BILL_97807/tab/reports.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Next Governor-General

The next Governor-General will have to be named quite soon. Dame Patsy Reddy (appointed 2016) is nearing the end of her five-year term. At the best of times, being a credible local stand-in for a head of state that’s based in London cannot be an easy job. Yet for the next appointee, the usual republican rumblings will be the least of it. The next G-G will almost certainly be in office when the Elizabeth II era finally comes to an end, and when the reign of her deeply uncharismatic son gets under way... More>>

ALSO:


 
 

Office Of The Speaker: 2021 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented

The 2021 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented to the House today. It contains a summary of members’ pecuniary and other specified interests as at 31 January 2021. The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon ... More>>

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 