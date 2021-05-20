Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 2:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister for Infrastructure

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said.

“Budget 2021 sees a 50 percent increase in the Government’s multi-year capital allowance to maintain momentum around job creation and to build the critical infrastructure needed to come out of COVID-19 stronger.

“Even before COVID-19 we were determined to address the long-term under investment in infrastructure. When we came to power we inherited neglected infrastructure, including run down hospitals, roads that had been announced but not paid for, overcrowded classrooms and a state housing shortage.

“Investing in infrastructure is at the core of the Government’s economic recovery plan. On top of addressing the infrastructure deficit, these ongoing investments grow jobs and boost economic growth both nationally and regionally,” Grant Robertson said.

“They also provide certainty for the construction sector, so it can better prepare and invest in the capacity and capability needed to deliver projects on time and on budget.

“At the beginning of this Parliamentary term we already had $42.2 billion on the books for infrastructure investment over the next four years.

“Budget 2021 lifts that investment to $57.3 billion of Crown spending on infrastructure from 2021 to 2025,” Grant Robertson said.

The Government is also increasing the multi-year capital allowance from $8 billion to $12 billion over the forecast period. Budget 2021 will invest $3.9 billion of that $12 billion allowance including:

· $810 million for KiwiRail to purchase new locomotives and wagons and complete upgrades to mechanical facilities, as well as invest in maintenance of its existing assets such as locomotives, wagons, ferries, and IT.

· $761 million of capital for Education including $634.1 million for school property.

· $700 million for District Health Boards to invest in new assets.

· $306 million to support the much needed redevelopment of Scott Base to ensure it remains operational.

· $300 million of additional capital for New Zealand Green Investment Finance Ltd to continue to invest in climate change mitigation.

$4.5 billion per year is also invested in transport services and infrastructure through the National Land Transport Fund, which comes from petrol excise duty and road user charges. It funds public transport, roads, cycle ways, rail and safety improvements all over Aotearoa New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2021:"An Economic Recovery For All New Zealanders"

Budget 2021 will secure Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from COVID-19, creating jobs and investing to address the long-term challenges of child poverty, housing and climate change.
“This Budget targets investments that will set Aotearoa New Zealand up to both recover from COVID-19 and be stronger than when we entered the pandemic,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

 


Budget 2021: Benefit Boost "Up To 33,000 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty"

Between 19,000 and 33,000 children are projected to be lifted out of poverty on the after-housing-costs measure in 2022/23 as a result of increases to benefit levels in Budget 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 