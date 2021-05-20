Parliament

Waiariki MP Welcomes Establishment Of Whakatāne Māori Ward, Urges Rotorua To Do Same.

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 4:54 pm
Press Release: The Maori Party

Waiariki MP and Co-leader of Te Paati Māori, Rawiri Waititi, welcomes the news of the establishment of a Māori ward in Whakatāne.

“The establishment of the Māori ward in time for the next round of local body elections assures whānau in Whakatāne, that their voices, wishes and needs will be represented in their council” said the MP for Waiariki.

“This announcement is not only a win for Māori, but for all people who are committed to a Tiriti centric Aotearoa, that moves us together as one.”

“Tangata whenua and Tangata Tiriti working together, is our ultimate fight and should be the fight we are all prepared to endure,” said Waititi.

“For too long now, we have been kept on the back bencher on our own whenua. We have fought for representation, to see ourselves within these establishments that say they cater to us. Today, Māori in Mataatua finally have their voices heard.”

“Over the last few weeks, we have seen councils across the motu establish Māori wards in time for the next election. Often, having to revisit their decision due to the racist legislation that allowed a 5% petition to overturn it. Dismantling these dated, colonialist rules finally allow us to be heard.”

“Tomorrow, Rotorua will vote on the establishment of Māori wards, and I urge them to take on the advice of Te Tatau o Te Arawa and join the movement towards a Te Tiriti centric Aotearoa.”

