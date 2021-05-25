Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Wāhine Māori Pathways To Support The Wellbeing Of Women In Prison

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 11:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Budget 2021 shows the Government’s commitment to tackling the long-term challenge of Māori reoffending while putting the focus on the wellbeing of whānau, with the launch of Wāhine Māori Pathways at Christchurch Women’s Prison, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said today.

The Wāhine Māori Pathways are a series of initiatives designed in partnership with Māori to build better outcomes for women in Christchurch Women’s Prison.

“The Wāhine Māori Pathways recognise and respond to the specific needs of women in the criminal justice system, and will also improve wellbeing outcomes for tamariki and whānau alongside the women,” Kelvin Davis said.

“Our corrections system has largely been designed and developed to provide for men, however women have specific needs that require a unique approach and research shows that tailoring services to them will achieve better outcomes.

“This fulfils a key commitment in our election manifesto and expands our existing Māori Pathways programme.

“In three years, we have safely reduced the prison population by nearly 20 per cent. There are over 800 fewer Māori in prison. The Māori imprisonment rate has been decreasing, and Māori reconviction and reimprisonment rates are improving. The results show that what we are doing is working, but we need to sustain the progress we have made,” Kelvin Davis said.

Māori Pathways are a key part of Hōkai Rangi and involve government agencies and Māori working together to target long-term change.

The Government is investing $10.1 million over four years in the Wāhine Māori Pathways, the latest Maori Pathway programme to be announced, with work underway on initiatives in Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison and Northland.

Wāhine Māori Pathways initiatives include:

  • A new Kaupapa Māori whānau-centred operating model
  • Culturally appropriate space for women and their families
  • Wraparound support delivering whānau-centred services to women and their families
  • Increased cultural practice for frontline staff working in prisons and the community
  • Kaupapa Māori programmes that are whakapapa and whānau-centred for women
  • Kaupapa Māori accommodation services

“Supporting women from when they enter the system to when they leave will help break the intergenerational cycle of Māori reoffending and enhance community safety and wellbeing,” Kelvin Davis said.

The Pathways have been designed with input from mana whenua Te Taumutu Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and Te Ruahikihiki ki Taumutu, kaupapa Māori providers He Waka Tapu and Te Rūnanga o Ngā Maata Waka, Te Pūtahitanga Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency Southern Region and people with lived experience of the corrections system.

The Pathways will be available to women at Christchurch Women’s Prison and serving sentences and orders in the community, with priority for those who identify as Māori or have a connection though their children or whānau.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bob Dylan At 80

Bob Dylan turns 80 today. And at such a moment, are we gathered here to praise him, or to bury him and erect a monument? A bit of both, I guess. Also, there’s always been a further purpose to the what, how, and why of Dylanology in that it serves to validate one’s own life experience and debts to the great man... More>>


 
 


Government: Prime Minister Welcomes Dame Cindy Kiro As Next Governor-General

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the appointment of Dame Cindy Kiro as the next Governor-General of New Zealand. The appointment of Dame Cindy for a five-year term has been approved by the Queen and she will take up the role in October... More>>


ALSO:

Budget 2021: Full Coverage

A summary of budget 2021 coverage on Scoop from a range of publishers and across sectors... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 