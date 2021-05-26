Parliament

How Good Are New Zealand Farmers?

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 11:18 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The latest Fonterra announcement of a heightened 2021/2022 farm gate milk price is a big thumbs up for rural New Zealand performance,” says ACT’s Primary Industries spokesperson Mark Cameron.

“Cheers to our dairy farmers for all their hard work. What this means to New Zealand economic recovery in these crazy COVID times, is greater economic certainty.

“After last week’s la la budget which spent billions of dollars, this boost is exactly what the country needs.

“The new pay-out will mean hundreds of millions of additional dollars that flood into the national economy. A fiscal kick up the backside of a struggling economy. It’s great news to help spirit on our recovery and pay for our ballooning debt.

“But just look at how the Government rewards the farmers for all their efforts. Their backhanded slap in the face to rural New Zealanders hasn’t gone unnoticed

“When the New Zealand economy needed farmers, we just kept working, we had a nation to feed, debt to clear, economy to salvage.

“In return, the Government is a non-stop shop of on-farm compliance. The plethora of shoddy law making targeting New Zealand farmers continues.

“This is how the Government rewards the rural sector for all its hard work. It’s an absolute disgrace.

“The freshwater reforms, winter grazing rules and limiting migrant workers - just to name a few.

“It shows just how out of touch this Government is. The COVID crisis has proven our reliance on our export earnings.

“ACT will always acknowledge our country’s winners, wherever they are, our farmers are certainly those.

“What a champion effort. Hopefully this blinkered Government wakes up at some point in the near future and joins the ACT Party, in celebrating the rural sector. It’s something thus far it’s been reluctant do.”

