Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Stupid Questions Costs Taxpayers $400,000

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 6:59 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“They say if you ask a stupid question, you get a stupid answer. In the case of Kris Faafoi, his stupid questions came with a hefty price tag,” says ACT Leader David Seymour

“The Broadcasting Minister commissioned a report from consultants PWC at a cost of $400,000.

“The gist of the report is that the internet is changing media and communications. I’m not sure even Clare Curran would have needed that pointed out to her.

“It’s staggering that Faafoi, a former political television journalist asked for a report that explained to him that ‘news and press are commonly referred to as the fourth estate.’ The report also told him who the Chief Executives of TVNZ and Radio New Zealand are.

“Why did Faafoi need to hire expensive consultants to tell him this? We have 40,000 strong bureaucracy in Wellington – why were they not able to tell the Minister who is running our state broadcasters. Worse still, why doesn’t he know already?

“This is just another example of the Government showing contempt for hardworking New Zealanders who pay their taxes.

“ACT believes we should cut back on wasteful spending. Every cent of taxpayer’s money should be spent wisely, $5000 a page for this report was not value for money.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Gaza Aftermath, And The Attempted Coup In Samoa

Mere days after the Israeli/Hamas ceasefire, some things have immediately returned to normal. Israeli police have reportedly been in action again against Palestinians gathered at the Damascus Gate andin al-Aqsa mosque, even though the police brutality at those sites was one of the triggers of the recent 11 day burst of fighting that killed nearly 250 Palestinians, including 66 children... More>>


 
 

Covid-19: Vaccinations for wider NZ public pushed back by weeks

The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine for the wider New Zealand population has been moved back by weeks.
The Ministry of Health has changed the timeline on when the general public will be vaccinated from "from July" to "from the end of July"... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Prime Minister Welcomes Dame Cindy Kiro As Next Governor-General

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the appointment of Dame Cindy Kiro as the next Governor-General of New Zealand. The appointment of Dame Cindy for a five-year term has been approved by the Queen and she will take up the role in October... More>>


ALSO:

Budget 2021: Full Coverage

A summary of budget 2021 coverage on Scoop from a range of publishers and across sectors... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 