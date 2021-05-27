Parliament

Funding Boost For Māori Housing

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 10:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

· $380 million delivering about 1,000 new homes for Māori including papakāinga housing, repairs to about 700 Māori-owned homes and expanding support services.

· Ring fencing of $350 million for infrastructure to enable housing for Māori from the $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund.

· Funding to strengthen MAIHI approaches and partnerships with iwi and Māori to deliver more whenua-based housing and papakāinga.

· Better quality housing through repairs of existing housing to improve social and health outcomes.

The Government is delivering on its commitment to improve housing for Māori in Budget 2021.

“Boosting new supply and upgrading additional housing are key priorities for this Government and a critical part of our economic recovery as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Associate Minister of Housing (Māori) Peeni Henare said.

Budget 2021 will invest $380 million into Māori housing across Aotearoa New Zealand, delivering:

· A range of papakāinga housing, affordable rentals, transitional housing, and owner-occupied housing totalling about 1000 homes.

· Improving the quality of homes for whānau with the most need with repairs for 700 Māori-owned houses, led by Te Puni Kōkiri.

· $30 million towards building future capability for iwi and Māori groups to accelerate housing projects and a range of support services.

· Ring fencing of $350 million for infrastructure to enable housing for Māori from the $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund.

“The housing crisis has particularly impacted Māori. Māori are disproportionately living with serious housing deprivation, affecting health, employment, and other wellbeing outcomes,” Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson said.

Māori Crown Relation Minister Kelvin Davis joined the Ministers at a post-Budget breakfast held at the Devon Hotel in New Plymouth, today.

Following the breakfast, Ministers visited Tui Ora, a Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa housing development - Te Ara o Tu Ngara in Fitzroy and Parihaka Papakāinga Trust.

“It was exciting to see how passionate our people are for providing Māori housing solutions for their people. We are excited that Budget 2021 will provide funding for Māori in Taranaki and across Aotearoa,” Willie Jackson said.

