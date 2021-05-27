Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Next Step For Regional Economic Recovery

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 10:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Stuart Nash

Minister for Economic and Regional Development

The government has taken the next step to boost regional economic recovery with the establishment of the new fund to replace the Provincial Growth Fund.

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash told the annual conference of economic development agencies, local government representatives and chambers of commerce the new fund is a vital part of post-COVID recovery efforts.

“Today we are launching the $200 million Regional Strategic Partnership Fund, which delivers on a manifesto commitment to keep supporting economic recovery in the regions,” Mr Nash said.

“Over this Parliamentary term the RSPF has three goals. It will work in local partnerships to enable economic and business development, accelerate Māori economic aspirations, and support sector transformation. Each region will help decide its own priorities.

“Central government will partner with local government, iwi, businesses, community organisations and other agencies to identify priorities and co-funding opportunities.

“Regions will identify priority investments which support the Government’s vision of creating more productive, resilient, inclusive, sustainable and Māori-enabling regional economies.

“Year one funding is set aside in Budget 2021, from reprioritised funding administered by the Provincial Development Unit (PDU). Further reprioritisation will occur by the PDU to reflect the Minister of Finance’s expectation of value for money and targeted investment where it is most needed.

“The $200 million fund will be seed funding for regional priorities, with further funding decided on a case by case basis. The investments will be strategically designed to unlock various other sources of capital to get projects underway.

“The PGF invested more than $3.11 billion in regional economic development in its three year life. Existing PGF projects will continue to be progressed.

“Our regions are a vital part of New Zealand’s economic strength but have been neglected in the past, stifling economic growth and living standards in regional communities.

“We are taking a new approach, focussing on building strong partnerships to help regions realise their economic potential. The PDU will work in consultation with other parts of government and the private sector to ensure a more effective all of government regional economic development strategy.

“Creating the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund is a significant move and represents another step toward creating a productive, innovative resilient and sustainable economy.

“Investments are creating enhanced regional and community assets, improving the environment, diversifying economic activity, enabling opportunities for wider investment by local government, iwi and businesses, and boosting employment.

“The PDU will continue to have management and oversight of the new fund. It has a track record of regional investment in loans, equity and grants, and manages $4.5 billion in eight separate funds which are contributing significantly to building our regional economies.

“This process will overcome longstanding issues and barriers which have previously held back regions, while contributing to our economic recovery from COVID-19 and laying the foundation for our future,” Mr Nash said.

The PDU will adopt a new name to reflect its new focus. It will be known as Kānoa, or the Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit. Kānoa has a broad meaning through proverb and whakataukī, with reference to home fires, and to the guardian of the store house who helped others to thrive.

 

Questions and Answers

1. What is the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund?

The RSPF will focus on strategic investments to boost the economic recovery in our regions, by building on $4 billion-plus in previous investments from funds including:

· Provincial Growth Fund, including Te Ara Mahi

· Māori Trades and Training Fund and He Poutama Rangatahi

· Infrastructure Reference Group

· Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme

· Regional Investment Opportunities, part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme

· COVID-19 Worker Redeployment Initiative

The RSPF supports the Government’s objectives outlined in the Speech from the Throne - to accelerate our economic recovery and lay the foundations for a better future.

2. How will the RSPF align with existing regional development funds?

The RSPF builds on central Government’s existing investment in regional economies through the eight funds noted above, which now exceeds over $4 billion dollars.

As a guideline, co-contributions on projects expected to be at 50 per cent for commercial investments and 20 per cent on others, which will also add to the scale of investment through the RSPF. Loans and equity will be the primary means of investing in any commercial or quasi-commercial project; grants will be considered for non-commercial entities.

3. Who makes the decisions on proposals?

Regional Economic Development (RED) Ministers will make decisions on proposals up to $20 million dollars. They include the Minister for Economic and Regional Development, the Minister of Finance, the Minister for Social Development and Employment, and the Minister for Māori Development. Funding proposals over $20 million dollars will be decided by Cabinet.

4. Are ‘shovel ready’ and ‘jobs’ still core criteria?

RSPF investments must meet the following new eligibility criteria;

· Located in regional New Zealand (outside the three main centres of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch and excludes Auckland region as a whole)

· Aligned with Government and regional economic development priorities

· Aligns with PRISM (Productive, resilient, inclusive, sustainable and Māori enabling)

· Meets co-contribution rates of 50 per cent for commercial investments or 20 per cent for non-commercial investments

· Recipients capability to delivery and implement the project

5. How is this different from the Provincial Growth Fund?

The RSPF will work from foundations built by the PGF but will act more as seed capital to get deals moving. A reduced level of funding calls for more strategic investments and the PDU is well placed to provide strategic oversight of regional priorities. Applications will be received by invitation only.

6. How much will my region get – is there an allocation?

While each region will not receive a distinct allocation, by taking a more strategic approach to the RSPF, the Government is seeking investment proposals which are not only an identified priority for the region, but which also build upon investment already made.

Regional distributions by the PDU to date are itemised in the table below:

RegionApproved FundingContracted FundingPaid Funding
Auckland$1,881,655$1,803,620$188,364
Waikato$269,872,195$254,029,784$76,973,756
Bay of Plenty$581,999,419$520,493,698$205,128,667
Tairawhiti - East Coast$326,756,408$313,354,323$125,633,092
Hawke's Bay$281,373,499$230,682,593$85,580,450
Wairarapa$38,053,199$36,693,200$9,111,760
Kapiti$9,148,839$9,148,839$5,955,842
Wellington$8,057,479$6,035,469$1,729,779
Te Tau Ihu - Top of the South$104,035,043$87,513,503$19,659,534
Canterbury$115,622,971$109,447,800$25,135,852
West Coast$236,466,860$211,500,294$58,958,170
Otago$141,632,322$119,133,105$46,726,224
Chatham Islands$8,076,225$7,009,463$1,244,679
Christchurch$1,558,331$1,558,331$120,731
Southland$171,805,448$145,061,302$28,408,602
Tai Tokerau - Northland$824,833,813$781,919,227$353,545,735
Taranaki$130,984,553$108,323,933$21,093,640
Pan-Region$652,065,316$571,780,231$346,750,940
Manawatu-Whanganui -Horowhenua$264,254,273$249,237,522$71,870,944
Total$4,168,477,846$3,764,726,235$1,483,816,761

Funding values as at 31 March 2021 from PGF, TAM, MTTF, HPR, IRG, STAPP, RIO & CRRF.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On A Theoretical Way To Reduce The Scandals Over Political Donations

Political donations have become a reliable source of scandal. Last Monday, the courts continued the name suppression of six people associated with a donation made to the Labour Party that has led to Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charges being laid. This year, the Maori Party failed to comply with the Electoral Commission timetable on the reporting of donations... More>>


 
 

Covid-19: Vaccinations for wider NZ public pushed back by weeks

The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine for the wider New Zealand population has been moved back by weeks.
The Ministry of Health has changed the timeline on when the general public will be vaccinated from "from July" to "from the end of July"... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Prime Minister Welcomes Dame Cindy Kiro As Next Governor-General

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the appointment of Dame Cindy Kiro as the next Governor-General of New Zealand. The appointment of Dame Cindy for a five-year term has been approved by the Queen and she will take up the role in October... More>>


ALSO:

Budget 2021: Full Coverage

A summary of budget 2021 coverage on Scoop from a range of publishers and across sectors... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 