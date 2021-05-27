Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Costing & Options Missing From Climate Change Commission

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 12:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Climate Commission should be presenting New Zealand with a range of viable options for emissions reduction with cost analysis included, National’s Climate Change Spokesperson Stuart Smith says.

“Climate Commission Chair Dr Rod Carr’s column on why he is not recommending a least cost pathway fails to answer very basic questions. Not the least, why he isn’t presenting the commission’s findings with transparent costing and decision-making reasoning.

“National agrees the least cost policy isn’t always the best option, but examining least cost options is a standard and responsible way to approach such impactful matters.

“Dr Carr points out that allowing the Emissions Trading Scheme to find the lowest cost emissions reductions would result in a lot of trees being planted and that could result in negative biodiversity, water quality, and social outcomes.

“There is truth to this, but I struggle to see how this one example is an adequate justification to throw-out the ETS altogether. These variables can be easily mitigated.

“Dr Carr and the Climate Change Commission are proposing rather radical measures which will not just have an impact on a governance level. The lives of everyday New Zealanders will be effected and that is not something to be taken lightly.

“We need to ask questions about how each of their recommendations effects people, businesses, and environments, and to challenge ourselves to find solutions which come at least social cost.

“How does it help people to ban petrol vehicles before EVs are affordable? Why ban coal fired boilers before banning gas fired boilers?

“New Zealand now has a cap on overall emissions, if the government bans one thing that creates carbon dioxide it simply means there is more space for something else. It won’t reduce the total amount we emit.

“The beauty of the Emissions Trading Scheme is that it allows people to make choices that work for them. If a family needs a petrol van to take the kids to sport in the weekend, they can do it, so long as they are prepared to pay a little more at the pump.

“The emissions trading scheme will always deliver the emissions reduction target we set ourselves, but it allows people to make choices.

“If we rush to ban things we risk placing huge costs on people for no actual benefit to the climate.

“National would use the emissions trading scheme as our first tool to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We would only look to use other measures where there is a clear need to do so.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On A Theoretical Way To Reduce The Scandals Over Political Donations

Political donations have become a reliable source of scandal. Last Monday, the courts continued the name suppression of six people associated with a donation made to the Labour Party that has led to Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charges being laid. This year, the Maori Party failed to comply with the Electoral Commission timetable on the reporting of donations... More>>


 
 

Covid-19: Vaccinations for wider NZ public pushed back by weeks

The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine for the wider New Zealand population has been moved back by weeks.
The Ministry of Health has changed the timeline on when the general public will be vaccinated from "from July" to "from the end of July"... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Prime Minister Welcomes Dame Cindy Kiro As Next Governor-General

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the appointment of Dame Cindy Kiro as the next Governor-General of New Zealand. The appointment of Dame Cindy for a five-year term has been approved by the Queen and she will take up the role in October... More>>


ALSO:

Budget 2021: Full Coverage

A summary of budget 2021 coverage on Scoop from a range of publishers and across sectors... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 