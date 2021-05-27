Ardern's Credibility On 'White Privilege' Takes A Hit

“Jacinda Ardern’s credibility in denying that ‘white privilege’ is being taught in the education system has taken another hit,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Newstalk ZB has leaked audio of educator Dr Michelle Johansson preaching about ‘white privilege’ at a teacher only day.

“We know that children are having to declare their ‘white privilege’ in class and teachers are being given radical resources on the idea.

“The Ministry of Education is now bringing in outside consultants to lecture our teachers on teacher only days.

“Despite her denials, Jacinda Ardern knows exactly what is going on.

“Her Government has said explicitly that our education system is racist, and it is slowly but surely indoctrinating children and teachers with radical ideas.

“The Prime Minister needs to front up and reveal the Government’s plan for education.”

© Scoop Media

