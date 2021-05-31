Parliament

Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

Monday, 31 May 2021, 8:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kris Faafoi

Acting Minister for Emergency Management

Minita Taupua Rākau Whakamarumaru

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.

“I know it’s been a challenging weekend for the people of Canterbury, and particularly for rural communities. I’d like to acknowledge how disruptive and distressing this flooding has been for many people,” Kris Faafoi said.

“While it is still very early to know the full cost of the damage, we expect it to be significant and this initial contribution will help those communities to start to get back on their feet.

“We will stay in contact with local councils to see what further assistance may be needed as site assessments are completed in the coming days.

Mayoral Relief Funds provide an additional way to help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils are well-placed to know exactly what they need so this funding can be used, for example, to meet the needs of affected families and individuals, community organisations or marae. The funds will be provided to the Christchurch City Council Mayoral Relief Fund to be disbursed across the Canterbury region.

“This funding is in addition to other support that people may be eligible for through the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.

“This has been a massive effort with multiple agencies working across multiple areas. I’ve had the privilege of speaking to those working at the coalface and they’re doing a phenomenal job,” Kris Faafoi said.

The National Emergency Management Agency has activated the National Coordination Centre to monitor the situation and coordinate additional government support as needed.

“I’d like to recognise the extraordinary efforts of emergency management staff, first responders, volunteers, Ngai Tahu, the Rural Support Trust, and community and rural leaders from all across Canterbury. It’s really heartening how everyone has rallied around each other.

“We know a big cleanup and recovery effort lies ahead for impacted communities, and I can assure you the Government will be standing alongside them,” Kris Faafoi said.

Where to get information: Check www.metservice.com for the latest on weather for your region, your local council or Civil Defence Group website for instructions and advice, and www.nzta.govt.nz for highway information. Listen to the radio and check out local and national media outlets for ongoing updates.

