Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand’s Contribution To Operation GALLANT PHOENIX Extended

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 9:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Minister of Defence Peeni Henare, and Minister of Police Poto Williams have confirmed New Zealand’s ongoing contribution to the Operation Gallant Phoenix intelligence mission in Jordan.

Cabinet has extended the mandate for New Zealand’s multiagency deployment for two years until June 2023, the number of deployed personnel remains fewer than 10.

Operation Gallant Phoenix was launched in 2013, with the initial aim of tracking the flow of foreign terrorist fighters in and out of Iraq and Syria. Over time it has evolved into a platform where partners collect and share information and intelligence about potential and existing terrorist threats, regardless of threat ideology.

Operation Gallant Phoenix is now made up of a large number of countries and a variety of agencies, including law enforcement, military and civilian personnel.

“Participation in Operation Gallant Phoenix began in late 2014, as part of our response to the global threat posed by ISIS, Peeni Henare said.

“Our deployment to Operation Gallant Phoenix provides New Zealand with valuable information. It helps us to build relationships with international partners, contribute to global efforts to counter violent extremism, and gain experience in a way that cannot be achieved elsewhere. New Zealanders are safer because of it,” Peeni Henare said.

“The value of our involvement was recently highlighted by the Royal Commission of Inquiry Report into the terrorist attack on the Christchurch masjindain, which referred to the benefits to New Zealand’s security interests,” Poto Williams said

“This multi-agency deployment helps us understand and respond to current, evolving, and future terrorist and violent extremist threats,” Poto Williams said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why It's Getting Harder To Walk The Tightrope Between China And The US

This morning, China announced it is changing its “two child” family limit to a “three child” policy. This looks like a desperate attempt to fix the problems that China is facing with its rapidly ageing population. Hard to see how this change though, will do the trick. In living memory China famously used to have a “one child” policy that it increased to two children for the same reason - and plainly, that move failed to correct the country’s demographic imbalance... More>>

 


Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>

Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

ALSO:


Resources: Greens Urge Government To Stick To No New Mines Commitment In Stewardship Land Review And Reclassification

The Green Party is urging the Government to stick with its 2017 commitment to no new mines on public conservation land, as the Government speeds up the review and reclassification process for stewardship land, which comprises a third of the public conservation estate... More>>



Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 