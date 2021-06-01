Parliament

National Submits On New Zealand History Curriculum

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 2:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The National Party agrees that teaching New Zealand history to our kids should be a core part of the curriculum, but we have serious concerns around elements of the current proposal, National’s Education spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“Aotearoa New Zealand’s Histories is designed to be taught every year from years 1 to 10, with the same three ‘big ideas’ repeated and explored each year.

“Repeating and exploring the same themes for 10 years is a recipe for boredom and disengagement. Māori history, colonisation and the effects of power in our country, year in year out, will elicit only groans by years 6 or 7 unless the teacher is a miracle worker.

‘The three ‘big ideas’ are themselves too narrow. They don’t do justice to our rich and multi-layered history in this country.

“They risk rendering our history as a simple division between oppressors and victims.

“That’s part of the story, but so is a reflection of what we’ve achieved together – in the creation of prosperity, in the support of those in need, in the expansion and curtailment of our freedoms, in the exuberance and creativity of our emerging New Zealand culture, and so much else.

“The proposed curriculum also includes gross simplifications, which National’s submission draws attention to.

“The risk is that if enough people conclude the curriculum has been politicised, successive governments will feel the need to change it, furthering a sense of politicised curriculum. That is in no one’s interest.

“The Prime Minister promised New Zealanders a history curriculum that would promote a ‘better New Zealand’. National doesn’t believe the current proposal does that.”

Gordon Campbell: On Why It's Getting Harder To Walk The Tightrope Between China And The US

This morning, China announced it is changing its “two child” family limit to a “three child” policy. This looks like a desperate attempt to fix the problems that China is facing with its rapidly ageing population. Hard to see how this change though, will do the trick. In living memory China famously used to have a “one child” policy that it increased to two children for the same reason - and plainly, that move failed to correct the country’s demographic imbalance... More>>

 


Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>

Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

ALSO:


Resources: Greens Urge Government To Stick To No New Mines Commitment In Stewardship Land Review And Reclassification

The Green Party is urging the Government to stick with its 2017 commitment to no new mines on public conservation land, as the Government speeds up the review and reclassification process for stewardship land, which comprises a third of the public conservation estate... More>>



Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

