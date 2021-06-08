Parliament

Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 11:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY HONOURS 2021
The New Zealand Order of Merit
 
DNZM
To be Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Professor Carolyn Waugh Burns, CBE

For services to ecological research

Mrs Hinewehi Mohi, MNZM
 For services to Māori, music and television 
Ms Ruia Mereana Morrison, MBE
 For services to tennis 
 
KNZM
To be Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Mr Michael Grenfell Daniell

For services to business, healthcare and governance

 Distinguished Professor William Alexander Denny, ONZM
  For services to medical research 
Mr Wayne Thomas Shelford, MBE
 For services to rugby and the community 
 Mr Grahame Charles Sydney, ONZM
  For services to art 
CNZM
To be Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Dr Evelyn Imelda Coxon

For services to Pacific and tertiary education

 Mr David Charles Cull 
Deceased. Her Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 26 April 2021, prior to the date of decease.
  For services to local government 
Mr Robert Charles Francis, QSO, MBE, JP
 For services to the community and conservation 
 Professor Angus Hikairo Macfarlane 
  For services to education, psychology and Māori 
 Dr Kevin Raymond Marshall 
  For services to food science and technology 
 Mr Harry Haerengarangi Mikaere 
  For services to the aquaculture industry and Māori 

Mr John Stewart Ombler, QSO

For services to the public service

 

Professor Suzanne Carolyn Purdy

For services to audiology and communication science

 

Professor Emeritus David Eric Richmond

For services to health and education

 

Dr Robert Simon Hearn Rowley

For services to paediatric and neonatal care

Dr Maxwell Gilbert Shepherd, JP

For services to biotechnology and business

 

Mr John Webster Te Kapene Thatcher

For services to Māori and education

 
ONZM
To be Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Mr Murray Ian Bain

For services to tertiary education and digital learning

 

Mrs Margaret Mary Baker

For services to Special Olympics

 

Ms Carol Ann Beaumont

For services to the union movement and women's rights

Mr David Ross Black

For services to health

 

Mr James Anthony Brownlie

For services to agriculture and education

 

Ms Jamie Bull

For services to the performing arts and the community

Mr Hugh Jason Paul Canard

For services to conservation and paddle sports

 

Mr Garry Keith Carnachan

For services to secondary school sport

 

Mrs Margaret Agnes Chapman

For services to rural women and rural communities

 

Reverend Iliafi Talotusitusi Esera

For services to the Samoan community and Christian ministry

Ms Fiona Mary Gower

For services to rural women and governance

 

Dr Anne Denise Guy

For services to infant mental health

 

Mrs Susan Jean Hassall, JP

For services to education

Mrs Anne Lynette Hawker, QSM

For services to people with disabilities

 

Professor Emerita Paula Elizabeth Jameson

For services to plant science

 

Ms Esther Rata Jessop, QSM

For services to Māori and to New Zealand-United Kingdom relations

 

Ms Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp

For services to street dance and youth

Mr Robert Henry Ludbrook

For services to family law and children's rights

 

Mrs Mary Joan McFarlane

For services to swimming

 

Dr Benjamin Frank Pittman

For services to Māori and art

 

Miss Fiona Jocelyn Riddell

For services to cardiac physiology

 

Dr Linda Janet Robertson

For services to Occupational Therapy and seniors

 

Itamua Muaiao’omalo Mataiva Dorothy Robertson

For services to women, youth and the Pacific community

 

Mr Riccardo Michele Salizzo

For services to sports media

 

Mrs Noma Jeanne Shepherd, MNZM

For services to the community

Professor Harold John Simpson

For services to art education

 

Ms Darien Ruth Takle

For services to the performing arts

 

Ms Gwendoline Tepania-Palmer

For services to Māori and health

 

Mr Philip Spencer Trusttum

For services to art

 

Mrs Beverley Celia Watson

For services to race relations and youth

Mr Bruce William Massy Wills

For services to agriculture and the environment

 

Mr Neil Bernard Woodhams

For services to people with Multiple Sclerosis

 
HONORARY
To be an Honorary Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Dr Wolfgang Scholz

For services to engineering and metals-based industry

MNZM
To be Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Ms Lynette Kaye Anderson

For services to the zoological industry and conservation

 

Mr David John Appleyard

For services to education

 

Mr Ryan Jeffrey Archibald

For services to hockey

 

Ms Jane Ross Arnott

For services to Pacific communities and conservation advocacy

 

Sergeant Gurpreet Singh Arora

For services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities

Mrs Dorothy Joy Burt

For services to digital learning

 

Mrs Catherine Frances Cooney, JP

For services to health and the community

 

Ms Yvette Louise Couch-Lewis

For services to conservation and Māori

Mrs Nicola Jane Denholm

For services to humanitarian advocacy and photography

 

Mr Mustafa Ismail Derbashi

For services to migrant and refugee communities

 

Mrs Margaret Ann Dodds

For services to special education

Dr Graeme Alexander Downes

For services to music and music education

 

Mr Miles Denis Ellery

For services to youth, education and the community

 

Mr Siale Katoa Latu Pasa Faitotonu, JP

For services to Pacific education

 

Mrs Kathleen Margaret Farrell

For services to netball

 

Mrs Margaret Marie Farry-Williams

For services to the fashion industry and charitable fundraising

Dr Michael John Fletcher

For services to social and public policy

 

Dr Janet Seymour Frater

For services as a General Practitioner

 

Mrs Lala Athene Frazer, QSM

For services to conservation

 

Mr Sameer Handa

For services to business and New Zealand-India relations

 

Mr Iqbal Manzoor Haque

For services to education governance

Mr Bruce Henry Hart

For services to education

 

Mr Francis William Helps

For services to wildlife conservation

 

Mrs Shireen May Helps

For services to wildlife conservation

 

Mr Michael David Holdsworth

For services to Special Olympics

 

Mrs Margaret Anne Hopkins

For services to conservation and the community

 

Mr Peter Ronald Horne

For services to bowls and Paralympic sport

 

Mrs Sally Anne Jackson, JP

For services to special education

Mrs Shirley Diane Kerr

For services to mycology

 

Ms Mary Louise Kisler

For services to art history and curation

 

Mr Hoani Sydney Langsbury

For services to conservation

 

Mrs Shirley Audrey Lanigan

For services to nursing

 

Mr Kenneth Bernard Laurent

For services to wildlife conservation

 

Mrs Susanne Maire Laurent

For services to wildlife conservation

Mrs Colleen Janice Lyons

For services to netball and education

 

Dr Peter Alexander Maddison

For services to conservation

 

Mr Posenai Samoa Mavaega

For services to Pacific performing arts

 

Ms Tanya Soliali'i Mavaega (Tanya Muagututi’a)

For services to Pacific performing arts

 

Ms Phillis-Jean Meti

For services to sport, particularly golf

 

Mx Mani Bruce Mitchell

For services to intersex advocacy and education

 

Mr Ted Turua Ngataki

For services to Māori and the community

 

Ms Caron Orelowitz

For services to podiatry

 

Mrs Karoline Fuarosa Park-Tamati

For services to music

 

Ms Janet Louise Peters

For services to mental health

Mr Stephen Leslie Phillips, JP

For services to seniors and the community

 

Mrs Samantha Anne Powell (Dr Samantha Murton)

For services to medical education, particularly general practice

 

Ms Tere Veronica Rapley

For services to music and television

 

Ms Maxine Khrona Shortland

For services to netball and governance

 

Mr Robin John Simmons

For services to the rail industry

 

Ms Gina Solomon

For services to conservation and governance

 

Reverend Janice Ellen Stead

For services to sport and the community

 

Ms Mairehe Louise Marie Tankersley

For services to prisoners' welfare and Māori

 

Mr Gabriel Pikiao Edward Te Moana

For services to Māori and governance

 

Mrs Helen Theresa Cecilia Varney

For services to education, particularly Pacific education

 

Ms Karen Vercoe

For services to governance and sport

 

Mr Graeme Douglas Watts

For services to the community and charity fundraising

 

Mrs Heather Margaret Williamson, JP

For services to netball and the community

 

Ms Tracey Lee Wright-Tawha

For services to health and Māori

HONORARY
To be an Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Mrs Louisa Humphry

For services to the Kiribati community and culture

The Queen's Service Order
 
QSO
To be Companions of the Queen’s Service Order:

The Honourable Ruth Suzanne Dyson

For services as a Member of Parliament and to people with disabilities

 

Mrs Michelle Susan Grant

For services to victims of sexual violence

 

Mr David Alan Matthews

For services to people with disabilities

 

Mr Peter Anthony Miskimmin

For services to sports governance and public service

 

Ms Sarah Ann Stuart-Black

For services to emergency management

 

Mrs Heather Leigh Tanguay

For services to local government and the community

The Queen's Service Medal
 
QSM

Ms Carolyn Anne Amos, JP

For services to the community

 

Mr Graeme Rodney Baker

For services to the community

 

Mr Grant Andrew Aaron Baker

For services to cricket and the community

 

Ms Jacquetta Bell

For services to the arts and the community

 

Dr Alastair Hartley Blackie, JP

For services to dentistry and local government

 

Mrs Suzanne Blakely

For services to refugees and ESOL education

 

Mr Bruce Edwin Bold

For services to the community

 

Sergeant Andrew George Brooke

For services to Search and Rescue

 

Mrs Barbara Michelle Cameron

For services to the community and local government

 

Mr Charles Edwin Campbell

For services to the performing arts

Mr Grant Kenneth Conaghan

For services to Search and Rescue

 

Mr Kevin Graham Curtis

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

 

Mrs Diana Lois Dobson

For services to wildlife conservation

 

Mrs Sonia Elizabeth Edwards

For services to historical research and the community

 

Ms Carol Annette Frost

For services to the homeless and prisoner rehabilitation

 

Dr Derek Clifton Gibbons

For services to health

 

Mr Robert MacGregor Greenfield

For services to college football

 

Mr Neville Henry Jacobsen

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

 

Mr Gary Irving Lang

For services to Special Olympics and the community

 

Mrs Heather Dorothy Lear

For services to inclusive education

 

Mr Ian Christopher Leigh-Mackenzie, JP

For services to the community

Miss Judith Elaine Livingston

For services to music and the community

 

Mr Ronal Arthur Luxton, JP

For services to health and the community

 

Mr Habib Ullah Marwat

For services to Muslim and ethnic communities

 

Mrs Yvonne Mavis Officer

For services to victim support

 

Mrs Mila Kim Oh

For services to Korean culture and New Zealand-Republic of Korea relations

 

Ms Te Rehia Teresa Fay Papesch

For services to the community and public service

 

Reverend Victor Siaosi Pouesi

For services to the Samoan community

 

Miss Anita Ruth Prime

For services to youth and the community

 

Mr Alan John Reekie

For services to performing arts governance

Mrs Diana Helen Reid

For services to cancer support

 

Mrs Jannette Leah Riley

For services to cancer support and fundraising

 

Mrs Yvonne Esther Roberts

For services to quilting and patchwork craft

 

Mrs Benita Jane Robinson

For services to the community

 

Mr John Robert Sandison, JP

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

 

Mrs Taualoa Lalopua Sanele

For services to the union movement and Samoan community

 

Mr Gregory John Loisel Shelton

For services to the community

 

Mrs Elizabeth Margaret Steel

For services to the community

 

Mrs Vanessa Ann Taylor

For services to bowls and the community

 

Mr Kenneth Terrance Trinder

For services to Māori and the community

Mr Paul Eric Tyson

For services to sport and the community

 

Mrs Rachael Anne Utumapu

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and people with cancer

 

Mrs Kim Heather Ward

For services to the community

 

Mrs Janice Valida White

For services to seniors and people with disabilities

 

Mr Gordon Wu

For services to the Chinese community

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration
 
DSD

Serviceman M

For services to the New Zealand Defence Force

C/- New Zealand Defence Force

 

Lieutenant Colonel Adam John Modd, GM

For services to the New Zealand Defence Force

C/- New Zealand Defence Force

