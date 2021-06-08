Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List
Professor Carolyn Waugh
Burns, CBE For services to ecological
research Mr Michael Grenfell
Daniell For services to business, healthcare and
governance Dr Evelyn Imelda
Coxon For services to Pacific and tertiary
education Mr John Stewart
Ombler, QSO For services to the public
service Professor
Suzanne Carolyn Purdy For services to audiology and
communication
science Professor
Emeritus David Eric Richmond For services to health
and
education Dr
Robert Simon Hearn Rowley For services to paediatric
and neonatal
care Dr Maxwell Gilbert
Shepherd, JP For services to biotechnology and
business Mr
John Webster Te Kapene Thatcher For services to Māori
and education Mr Murray Ian Bain For
services to tertiary education and digital
learning Mrs
Margaret Mary Baker For services to Special
Olympics Ms
Carol Ann Beaumont For services to the union movement
and women's
rights Mr David Ross
Black For services to
health Mr
James Anthony Brownlie For services to agriculture and
education Ms
Jamie Bull For services to the performing arts and the
community Mr Hugh Jason Paul
Canard For services to conservation and paddle
sports Mr
Garry Keith Carnachan For services to secondary school
sport Mrs
Margaret Agnes Chapman For services to rural women and
rural
communities Reverend
Iliafi Talotusitusi Esera For services to the Samoan
community and Christian
ministry Ms Fiona Mary
Gower For services to rural women and
governance Dr
Anne Denise Guy For services to infant mental
health Mrs
Susan Jean Hassall, JP For services to
education Mrs Anne Lynette
Hawker, QSM For services to people with
disabilities Professor
Emerita Paula Elizabeth Jameson For services to plant
science Ms
Esther Rata Jessop, QSM For services to Māori and to
New Zealand-United Kingdom
relations Ms
Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp For services to street
dance and
youth Mr Robert Henry
Ludbrook For services to family law and children's
rights Mrs
Mary Joan McFarlane For services to
swimming Dr
Benjamin Frank Pittman For services to Māori and
art Miss
Fiona Jocelyn Riddell For services to cardiac
physiology Dr
Linda Janet Robertson For services to Occupational
Therapy and
seniors Itamua
Muaiao’omalo Mataiva Dorothy Robertson For services
to women, youth and the Pacific
community Mr
Riccardo Michele Salizzo For services to sports
media Mrs
Noma Jeanne Shepherd, MNZM For services to the
community Professor Harold John
Simpson For services to art
education Ms
Darien Ruth Takle For services to the performing
arts Ms
Gwendoline Tepania-Palmer For services to Māori and
health Mr
Philip Spencer Trusttum For services to
art Mrs
Beverley Celia Watson For services to race relations
and youth Mr Bruce William
Massy Wills For services to agriculture and the
environment Mr
Neil Bernard Woodhams For services to people with
Multiple
Sclerosis Dr Wolfgang Scholz For
services to engineering and metals-based
industry Ms Lynette Kaye
Anderson For services to the zoological industry and
conservation Mr
David John Appleyard For services to
education Mr
Ryan Jeffrey Archibald For services to
hockey Ms
Jane Ross Arnott For services to Pacific communities
and conservation
advocacy Sergeant
Gurpreet Singh Arora For services to the New Zealand
Police and ethnic
communities Mrs Dorothy Joy
Burt For services to digital
learning Mrs
Catherine Frances Cooney, JP For services to health
and the
community Ms
Yvette Louise Couch-Lewis For services to conservation
and Māori Mrs Nicola Jane
Denholm For services to humanitarian advocacy and
photography Mr
Mustafa Ismail Derbashi For services to migrant and
refugee
communities Mrs
Margaret Ann Dodds For services to special
education Dr Graeme Alexander
Downes For services to music and music
education Mr
Miles Denis Ellery For services to youth, education
and the
community Mr
Siale Katoa Latu Pasa Faitotonu, JP For services to
Pacific
education Mrs
Kathleen Margaret Farrell For services to
netball Mrs
Margaret Marie Farry-Williams For services to the
fashion industry and charitable
fundraising Dr Michael John
Fletcher For services to social and public
policy Dr
Janet Seymour Frater For services as a General
Practitioner Mrs
Lala Athene Frazer, QSM For services to
conservation Mr
Sameer Handa For services to business and New
Zealand-India
relations Mr
Iqbal Manzoor Haque For services to education
governance Mr Bruce Henry
Hart For services to
education Mr
Francis William Helps For services to wildlife
conservation Mrs
Shireen May Helps For services to wildlife
conservation Mr
Michael David Holdsworth For services to Special
Olympics Mrs
Margaret Anne Hopkins For services to conservation and
the
community Mr
Peter Ronald Horne For services to bowls and
Paralympic
sport Mrs
Sally Anne Jackson, JP For services to special
education Mrs Shirley Diane
Kerr For services to
mycology Ms
Mary Louise Kisler For services to art history and
curation Mr
Hoani Sydney Langsbury For services to
conservation Mrs
Shirley Audrey Lanigan For services to
nursing Mr
Kenneth Bernard Laurent For services to wildlife
conservation Mrs
Susanne Maire Laurent For services to wildlife
conservation Mrs Colleen Janice
Lyons For services to netball and
education Dr
Peter Alexander Maddison For services to
conservation Mr
Posenai Samoa Mavaega For services to Pacific
performing
arts Ms
Tanya Soliali'i Mavaega (Tanya Muagututi’a) For
services to Pacific performing
arts Ms
Phillis-Jean Meti For services to sport, particularly
golf Mx Mani
Bruce Mitchell For services to intersex advocacy and
education Mr
Ted Turua Ngataki For services to Māori and the
community Ms
Caron Orelowitz For services to
podiatry Mrs
Karoline Fuarosa Park-Tamati For services to
music Ms
Janet Louise Peters For services to mental
health Mr Stephen Leslie
Phillips, JP For services to seniors and the
community Mrs
Samantha Anne Powell (Dr Samantha Murton) For services
to medical education, particularly general
practice Ms
Tere Veronica Rapley For services to music and
television Ms
Maxine Khrona Shortland For services to netball and
governance Mr
Robin John Simmons For services to the rail
industry Ms
Gina Solomon For services to conservation and
governance Reverend
Janice Ellen Stead For services to sport and the
community Ms
Mairehe Louise Marie Tankersley For services to
prisoners' welfare and
Māori Mr
Gabriel Pikiao Edward Te Moana For services to Māori
and
governance Mrs
Helen Theresa Cecilia Varney For services to
education, particularly Pacific
education Ms
Karen Vercoe For services to governance and
sport Mr
Graeme Douglas Watts For services to the community and
charity
fundraising Mrs
Heather Margaret Williamson, JP For services to
netball and the
community Ms
Tracey Lee Wright-Tawha For services to health and
Māori Mrs Louisa Humphry For
services to the Kiribati community and
culture The Honourable Ruth Suzanne
Dyson For services as a Member of Parliament and to
people with
disabilities Mrs
Michelle Susan Grant For services to victims of sexual
violence Mr
David Alan Matthews For services to people with
disabilities Mr
Peter Anthony Miskimmin For services to sports
governance and public
service Ms
Sarah Ann Stuart-Black For services to emergency
management Mrs
Heather Leigh Tanguay For services to local government
and the
community Ms
Carolyn Anne Amos, JP For services to the
community Mr
Graeme Rodney Baker For services to the
community Mr
Grant Andrew Aaron Baker For services to cricket and
the
community Ms
Jacquetta Bell For services to the arts and the
community Dr
Alastair Hartley Blackie, JP For services to dentistry
and local
government Mrs
Suzanne Blakely For services to refugees and ESOL
education Mr
Bruce Edwin Bold For services to the
community Sergeant
Andrew George Brooke For services to Search and
Rescue Mrs
Barbara Michelle Cameron For services to the community
and local
government Mr
Charles Edwin Campbell For services to the performing
arts Mr Grant Kenneth
Conaghan For services to Search and
Rescue Mr
Kevin Graham Curtis For services to Fire and Emergency
New Zealand and the
community Mrs
Diana Lois Dobson For services to wildlife
conservation Mrs
Sonia Elizabeth Edwards For services to historical
research and the
community Ms
Carol Annette Frost For services to the homeless and
prisoner
rehabilitation Dr
Derek Clifton Gibbons For services to
health Mr
Robert MacGregor Greenfield For services to college
football Mr
Neville Henry Jacobsen For services to Fire and
Emergency New Zealand and the
community Mr
Gary Irving Lang For services to Special Olympics and
the
community Mrs
Heather Dorothy Lear For services to inclusive
education Mr
Ian Christopher Leigh-Mackenzie, JP For services to
the community Miss Judith Elaine
Livingston For services to music and the
community Mr
Ronal Arthur Luxton, JP For services to health and the
community Mr
Habib Ullah Marwat For services to Muslim and ethnic
communities Mrs
Yvonne Mavis Officer For services to victim
support Mrs
Mila Kim Oh For services to Korean culture and New
Zealand-Republic of Korea
relations Ms
Te Rehia Teresa Fay Papesch For services to the
community and public
service Reverend
Victor Siaosi Pouesi For services to the Samoan
community Miss
Anita Ruth Prime For services to youth and the
community Mr
Alan John Reekie For services to performing arts
governance Mrs Diana Helen
Reid For services to cancer
support Mrs
Jannette Leah Riley For services to cancer support and
fundraising Mrs
Yvonne Esther Roberts For services to quilting and
patchwork
craft Mrs
Benita Jane Robinson For services to the
community Mr
John Robert Sandison, JP For services to Fire and
Emergency New Zealand and the
community Mrs
Taualoa Lalopua Sanele For services to the union
movement and Samoan
community Mr
Gregory John Loisel Shelton For services to the
community Mrs
Elizabeth Margaret Steel For services to the
community Mrs
Vanessa Ann Taylor For services to bowls and the
community Mr
Kenneth Terrance Trinder For services to Māori and
the community Mr Paul Eric
Tyson For services to sport and the
community Mrs
Rachael Anne Utumapu For services to Fire and
Emergency New Zealand and people with
cancer Mrs
Kim Heather Ward For services to the
community Mrs
Janice Valida White For services to seniors and people
with
disabilities Mr
Gordon Wu For services to the Chinese
community Serviceman
M For services to the New Zealand Defence
Force C/- New Zealand Defence
Force Lieutenant
Colonel Adam John Modd, GM For services to the New
Zealand Defence Force C/- New Zealand Defence
Force
QUEEN'S
BIRTHDAY HONOURS 2021 The
New Zealand Order of
Merit DNZM To
be Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of
Merit: Mrs Hinewehi
Mohi, MNZM For services to
Māori, music and
television Ms Ruia
Mereana Morrison, MBE For
services to
tennis KNZM To
be Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of
Merit: Distinguished Professor William Alexander Denny,
ONZM For
services to medical
research Mr Wayne
Thomas Shelford, MBE For
services to rugby and the
community Mr Grahame Charles Sydney,
ONZM For
services to
art CNZM To
be Companions of the New Zealand Order of
Merit: Mr David Charles Cull
Deceased. Her Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 26 April 2021, prior to the date of decease.
For
services to local
government Mr Robert
Charles Francis, QSO, MBE,
JP For services to the
community and
conservation Professor Angus Hikairo
Macfarlane For
services to education, psychology and
Māori Dr Kevin Raymond
Marshall For
services to food science and
technology Mr Harry Haerengarangi
Mikaere For
services to the aquaculture industry and
Māori ONZM To
be Officers of the New Zealand Order of
Merit: HONORARY To
be an Honorary Officer of the New Zealand Order of
Merit: MNZM To
be Members of the New Zealand Order of
Merit: HONORARY To
be an Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of
Merit: The Queen's
Service
Order QSO To
be Companions of the Queen’s Service
Order: The Queen's
Service
Medal QSM The New Zealand
Distinguished Service
Decoration DSD
Professor Carolyn Waugh Burns, CBE
For services to ecological research
Mr Michael Grenfell Daniell
For services to business, healthcare and governance
Dr Evelyn Imelda Coxon
For services to Pacific and tertiary education
Mr John Stewart Ombler, QSO
For services to the public service
Professor Suzanne Carolyn Purdy
For services to audiology and communication science
Professor Emeritus David Eric Richmond
For services to health and education
Dr Robert Simon Hearn Rowley
For services to paediatric and neonatal care
Dr Maxwell Gilbert Shepherd, JP
For services to biotechnology and business
Mr John Webster Te Kapene Thatcher
For services to Māori and education
Mr Murray Ian Bain
For services to tertiary education and digital learning
Mrs Margaret Mary Baker
For services to Special Olympics
Ms Carol Ann Beaumont
For services to the union movement and women's rights
Mr David Ross Black
For services to health
Mr James Anthony Brownlie
For services to agriculture and education
Ms Jamie Bull
For services to the performing arts and the community
Mr Hugh Jason Paul Canard
For services to conservation and paddle sports
Mr Garry Keith Carnachan
For services to secondary school sport
Mrs Margaret Agnes Chapman
For services to rural women and rural communities
Reverend Iliafi Talotusitusi Esera
For services to the Samoan community and Christian ministry
Ms Fiona Mary Gower
For services to rural women and governance
Dr Anne Denise Guy
For services to infant mental health
Mrs Susan Jean Hassall, JP
For services to education
Mrs Anne Lynette Hawker, QSM
For services to people with disabilities
Professor Emerita Paula Elizabeth Jameson
For services to plant science
Ms Esther Rata Jessop, QSM
For services to Māori and to New Zealand-United Kingdom relations
Ms Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp
For services to street dance and youth
Mr Robert Henry Ludbrook
For services to family law and children's rights
Mrs Mary Joan McFarlane
For services to swimming
Dr Benjamin Frank Pittman
For services to Māori and art
Miss Fiona Jocelyn Riddell
For services to cardiac physiology
Dr Linda Janet Robertson
For services to Occupational Therapy and seniors
Itamua Muaiao’omalo Mataiva Dorothy Robertson
For services to women, youth and the Pacific community
Mr Riccardo Michele Salizzo
For services to sports media
Mrs Noma Jeanne Shepherd, MNZM
For services to the community
Professor Harold John Simpson
For services to art education
Ms Darien Ruth Takle
For services to the performing arts
Ms Gwendoline Tepania-Palmer
For services to Māori and health
Mr Philip Spencer Trusttum
For services to art
Mrs Beverley Celia Watson
For services to race relations and youth
Mr Bruce William Massy Wills
For services to agriculture and the environment
Mr Neil Bernard Woodhams
For services to people with Multiple Sclerosis
Dr Wolfgang Scholz
For services to engineering and metals-based industry
Ms Lynette Kaye Anderson
For services to the zoological industry and conservation
Mr David John Appleyard
For services to education
Mr Ryan Jeffrey Archibald
For services to hockey
Ms Jane Ross Arnott
For services to Pacific communities and conservation advocacy
Sergeant Gurpreet Singh Arora
For services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities
Mrs Dorothy Joy Burt
For services to digital learning
Mrs Catherine Frances Cooney, JP
For services to health and the community
Ms Yvette Louise Couch-Lewis
For services to conservation and Māori
Mrs Nicola Jane Denholm
For services to humanitarian advocacy and photography
Mr Mustafa Ismail Derbashi
For services to migrant and refugee communities
Mrs Margaret Ann Dodds
For services to special education
Dr Graeme Alexander Downes
For services to music and music education
Mr Miles Denis Ellery
For services to youth, education and the community
Mr Siale Katoa Latu Pasa Faitotonu, JP
For services to Pacific education
Mrs Kathleen Margaret Farrell
For services to netball
Mrs Margaret Marie Farry-Williams
For services to the fashion industry and charitable fundraising
Dr Michael John Fletcher
For services to social and public policy
Dr Janet Seymour Frater
For services as a General Practitioner
Mrs Lala Athene Frazer, QSM
For services to conservation
Mr Sameer Handa
For services to business and New Zealand-India relations
Mr Iqbal Manzoor Haque
For services to education governance
Mr Bruce Henry Hart
For services to education
Mr Francis William Helps
For services to wildlife conservation
Mrs Shireen May Helps
For services to wildlife conservation
Mr Michael David Holdsworth
For services to Special Olympics
Mrs Margaret Anne Hopkins
For services to conservation and the community
Mr Peter Ronald Horne
For services to bowls and Paralympic sport
Mrs Sally Anne Jackson, JP
For services to special education
Mrs Shirley Diane Kerr
For services to mycology
Ms Mary Louise Kisler
For services to art history and curation
Mr Hoani Sydney Langsbury
For services to conservation
Mrs Shirley Audrey Lanigan
For services to nursing
Mr Kenneth Bernard Laurent
For services to wildlife conservation
Mrs Susanne Maire Laurent
For services to wildlife conservation
Mrs Colleen Janice Lyons
For services to netball and education
Dr Peter Alexander Maddison
For services to conservation
Mr Posenai Samoa Mavaega
For services to Pacific performing arts
Ms Tanya Soliali'i Mavaega (Tanya Muagututi’a)
For services to Pacific performing arts
Ms Phillis-Jean Meti
For services to sport, particularly golf
Mx Mani Bruce Mitchell
For services to intersex advocacy and education
Mr Ted Turua Ngataki
For services to Māori and the community
Ms Caron Orelowitz
For services to podiatry
Mrs Karoline Fuarosa Park-Tamati
For services to music
Ms Janet Louise Peters
For services to mental health
Mr Stephen Leslie Phillips, JP
For services to seniors and the community
Mrs Samantha Anne Powell (Dr Samantha Murton)
For services to medical education, particularly general practice
Ms Tere Veronica Rapley
For services to music and television
Ms Maxine Khrona Shortland
For services to netball and governance
Mr Robin John Simmons
For services to the rail industry
Ms Gina Solomon
For services to conservation and governance
Reverend Janice Ellen Stead
For services to sport and the community
Ms Mairehe Louise Marie Tankersley
For services to prisoners' welfare and Māori
Mr Gabriel Pikiao Edward Te Moana
For services to Māori and governance
Mrs Helen Theresa Cecilia Varney
For services to education, particularly Pacific education
Ms Karen Vercoe
For services to governance and sport
Mr Graeme Douglas Watts
For services to the community and charity fundraising
Mrs Heather Margaret Williamson, JP
For services to netball and the community
Ms Tracey Lee Wright-Tawha
For services to health and Māori
Mrs Louisa Humphry
For services to the Kiribati community and culture
The Honourable Ruth Suzanne Dyson
For services as a Member of Parliament and to people with disabilities
Mrs Michelle Susan Grant
For services to victims of sexual violence
Mr David Alan Matthews
For services to people with disabilities
Mr Peter Anthony Miskimmin
For services to sports governance and public service
Ms Sarah Ann Stuart-Black
For services to emergency management
Mrs Heather Leigh Tanguay
For services to local government and the community
Ms Carolyn Anne Amos, JP
For services to the community
Mr Graeme Rodney Baker
For services to the community
Mr Grant Andrew Aaron Baker
For services to cricket and the community
Ms Jacquetta Bell
For services to the arts and the community
Dr Alastair Hartley Blackie, JP
For services to dentistry and local government
Mrs Suzanne Blakely
For services to refugees and ESOL education
Mr Bruce Edwin Bold
For services to the community
Sergeant Andrew George Brooke
For services to Search and Rescue
Mrs Barbara Michelle Cameron
For services to the community and local government
Mr Charles Edwin Campbell
For services to the performing arts
Mr Grant Kenneth Conaghan
For services to Search and Rescue
Mr Kevin Graham Curtis
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mrs Diana Lois Dobson
For services to wildlife conservation
Mrs Sonia Elizabeth Edwards
For services to historical research and the community
Ms Carol Annette Frost
For services to the homeless and prisoner rehabilitation
Dr Derek Clifton Gibbons
For services to health
Mr Robert MacGregor Greenfield
For services to college football
Mr Neville Henry Jacobsen
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr Gary Irving Lang
For services to Special Olympics and the community
Mrs Heather Dorothy Lear
For services to inclusive education
Mr Ian Christopher Leigh-Mackenzie, JP
For services to the community
Miss Judith Elaine Livingston
For services to music and the community
Mr Ronal Arthur Luxton, JP
For services to health and the community
Mr Habib Ullah Marwat
For services to Muslim and ethnic communities
Mrs Yvonne Mavis Officer
For services to victim support
Mrs Mila Kim Oh
For services to Korean culture and New Zealand-Republic of Korea relations
Ms Te Rehia Teresa Fay Papesch
For services to the community and public service
Reverend Victor Siaosi Pouesi
For services to the Samoan community
Miss Anita Ruth Prime
For services to youth and the community
Mr Alan John Reekie
For services to performing arts governance
Mrs Diana Helen Reid
For services to cancer support
Mrs Jannette Leah Riley
For services to cancer support and fundraising
Mrs Yvonne Esther Roberts
For services to quilting and patchwork craft
Mrs Benita Jane Robinson
For services to the community
Mr John Robert Sandison, JP
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mrs Taualoa Lalopua Sanele
For services to the union movement and Samoan community
Mr Gregory John Loisel Shelton
For services to the community
Mrs Elizabeth Margaret Steel
For services to the community
Mrs Vanessa Ann Taylor
For services to bowls and the community
Mr Kenneth Terrance Trinder
For services to Māori and the community
Mr Paul Eric Tyson
For services to sport and the community
Mrs Rachael Anne Utumapu
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and people with cancer
Mrs Kim Heather Ward
For services to the community
Mrs Janice Valida White
For services to seniors and people with disabilities
Mr Gordon Wu
For services to the Chinese community
Serviceman M
For services to the New Zealand Defence Force
C/- New Zealand Defence Force
Lieutenant Colonel Adam John Modd, GM
For services to the New Zealand Defence Force
C/- New Zealand Defence Force