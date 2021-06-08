Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY HONOURS 2021 The New Zealand Order of Merit DNZM To be Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit: Professor Carolyn Waugh Burns, CBE For services to ecological research Mrs Hinewehi Mohi, MNZM For services to Māori, music and television Ms Ruia Mereana Morrison, MBE For services to tennis KNZM To be Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit: Mr Michael Grenfell Daniell For services to business, healthcare and governance Distinguished Professor William Alexander Denny, ONZM For services to medical research Mr Wayne Thomas Shelford, MBE For services to rugby and the community Mr Grahame Charles Sydney, ONZM For services to art CNZM To be Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit: Dr Evelyn Imelda Coxon For services to Pacific and tertiary education Mr David Charles Cull

Deceased. Her Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 26 April 2021, prior to the date of decease. For services to local government Mr Robert Charles Francis, QSO, MBE, JP For services to the community and conservation Professor Angus Hikairo Macfarlane For services to education, psychology and Māori Dr Kevin Raymond Marshall For services to food science and technology Mr Harry Haerengarangi Mikaere For services to the aquaculture industry and Māori Mr John Stewart Ombler, QSO For services to the public service Professor Suzanne Carolyn Purdy For services to audiology and communication science Professor Emeritus David Eric Richmond For services to health and education Dr Robert Simon Hearn Rowley For services to paediatric and neonatal care Dr Maxwell Gilbert Shepherd, JP For services to biotechnology and business Mr John Webster Te Kapene Thatcher For services to Māori and education ONZM To be Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit: Mr Murray Ian Bain For services to tertiary education and digital learning Mrs Margaret Mary Baker For services to Special Olympics Ms Carol Ann Beaumont For services to the union movement and women's rights Mr David Ross Black For services to health Mr James Anthony Brownlie For services to agriculture and education Ms Jamie Bull For services to the performing arts and the community Mr Hugh Jason Paul Canard For services to conservation and paddle sports Mr Garry Keith Carnachan For services to secondary school sport Mrs Margaret Agnes Chapman For services to rural women and rural communities Reverend Iliafi Talotusitusi Esera For services to the Samoan community and Christian ministry Ms Fiona Mary Gower For services to rural women and governance Dr Anne Denise Guy For services to infant mental health Mrs Susan Jean Hassall, JP For services to education Mrs Anne Lynette Hawker, QSM For services to people with disabilities Professor Emerita Paula Elizabeth Jameson For services to plant science Ms Esther Rata Jessop, QSM For services to Māori and to New Zealand-United Kingdom relations Ms Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp For services to street dance and youth Mr Robert Henry Ludbrook For services to family law and children's rights Mrs Mary Joan McFarlane For services to swimming Dr Benjamin Frank Pittman For services to Māori and art Miss Fiona Jocelyn Riddell For services to cardiac physiology Dr Linda Janet Robertson For services to Occupational Therapy and seniors Itamua Muaiao’omalo Mataiva Dorothy Robertson For services to women, youth and the Pacific community Mr Riccardo Michele Salizzo For services to sports media Mrs Noma Jeanne Shepherd, MNZM For services to the community Professor Harold John Simpson For services to art education Ms Darien Ruth Takle For services to the performing arts Ms Gwendoline Tepania-Palmer For services to Māori and health Mr Philip Spencer Trusttum For services to art Mrs Beverley Celia Watson For services to race relations and youth Mr Bruce William Massy Wills For services to agriculture and the environment Mr Neil Bernard Woodhams For services to people with Multiple Sclerosis HONORARY To be an Honorary Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit: Dr Wolfgang Scholz For services to engineering and metals-based industry MNZM To be Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit: Ms Lynette Kaye Anderson For services to the zoological industry and conservation Mr David John Appleyard For services to education Mr Ryan Jeffrey Archibald For services to hockey Ms Jane Ross Arnott For services to Pacific communities and conservation advocacy Sergeant Gurpreet Singh Arora For services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities Mrs Dorothy Joy Burt For services to digital learning Mrs Catherine Frances Cooney, JP For services to health and the community Ms Yvette Louise Couch-Lewis For services to conservation and Māori Mrs Nicola Jane Denholm For services to humanitarian advocacy and photography Mr Mustafa Ismail Derbashi For services to migrant and refugee communities Mrs Margaret Ann Dodds For services to special education Dr Graeme Alexander Downes For services to music and music education Mr Miles Denis Ellery For services to youth, education and the community Mr Siale Katoa Latu Pasa Faitotonu, JP For services to Pacific education Mrs Kathleen Margaret Farrell For services to netball Mrs Margaret Marie Farry-Williams For services to the fashion industry and charitable fundraising Dr Michael John Fletcher For services to social and public policy Dr Janet Seymour Frater For services as a General Practitioner Mrs Lala Athene Frazer, QSM For services to conservation Mr Sameer Handa For services to business and New Zealand-India relations Mr Iqbal Manzoor Haque For services to education governance Mr Bruce Henry Hart For services to education Mr Francis William Helps For services to wildlife conservation Mrs Shireen May Helps For services to wildlife conservation Mr Michael David Holdsworth For services to Special Olympics Mrs Margaret Anne Hopkins For services to conservation and the community Mr Peter Ronald Horne For services to bowls and Paralympic sport Mrs Sally Anne Jackson, JP For services to special education Mrs Shirley Diane Kerr For services to mycology Ms Mary Louise Kisler For services to art history and curation Mr Hoani Sydney Langsbury For services to conservation Mrs Shirley Audrey Lanigan For services to nursing Mr Kenneth Bernard Laurent For services to wildlife conservation Mrs Susanne Maire Laurent For services to wildlife conservation Mrs Colleen Janice Lyons For services to netball and education Dr Peter Alexander Maddison For services to conservation Mr Posenai Samoa Mavaega For services to Pacific performing arts Ms Tanya Soliali'i Mavaega (Tanya Muagututi’a) For services to Pacific performing arts Ms Phillis-Jean Meti For services to sport, particularly golf Mx Mani Bruce Mitchell For services to intersex advocacy and education Mr Ted Turua Ngataki For services to Māori and the community Ms Caron Orelowitz For services to podiatry Mrs Karoline Fuarosa Park-Tamati For services to music Ms Janet Louise Peters For services to mental health Mr Stephen Leslie Phillips, JP For services to seniors and the community Mrs Samantha Anne Powell (Dr Samantha Murton) For services to medical education, particularly general practice Ms Tere Veronica Rapley For services to music and television Ms Maxine Khrona Shortland For services to netball and governance Mr Robin John Simmons For services to the rail industry Ms Gina Solomon For services to conservation and governance Reverend Janice Ellen Stead For services to sport and the community Ms Mairehe Louise Marie Tankersley For services to prisoners' welfare and Māori Mr Gabriel Pikiao Edward Te Moana For services to Māori and governance Mrs Helen Theresa Cecilia Varney For services to education, particularly Pacific education Ms Karen Vercoe For services to governance and sport Mr Graeme Douglas Watts For services to the community and charity fundraising Mrs Heather Margaret Williamson, JP For services to netball and the community Ms Tracey Lee Wright-Tawha For services to health and Māori HONORARY To be an Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit: Mrs Louisa Humphry For services to the Kiribati community and culture The Queen's Service Order QSO To be Companions of the Queen’s Service Order: The Honourable Ruth Suzanne Dyson For services as a Member of Parliament and to people with disabilities Mrs Michelle Susan Grant For services to victims of sexual violence Mr David Alan Matthews For services to people with disabilities Mr Peter Anthony Miskimmin For services to sports governance and public service Ms Sarah Ann Stuart-Black For services to emergency management Mrs Heather Leigh Tanguay For services to local government and the community The Queen's Service Medal QSM Ms Carolyn Anne Amos, JP For services to the community Mr Graeme Rodney Baker For services to the community Mr Grant Andrew Aaron Baker For services to cricket and the community Ms Jacquetta Bell For services to the arts and the community Dr Alastair Hartley Blackie, JP For services to dentistry and local government Mrs Suzanne Blakely For services to refugees and ESOL education Mr Bruce Edwin Bold For services to the community Sergeant Andrew George Brooke For services to Search and Rescue Mrs Barbara Michelle Cameron For services to the community and local government Mr Charles Edwin Campbell For services to the performing arts Mr Grant Kenneth Conaghan For services to Search and Rescue Mr Kevin Graham Curtis For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community Mrs Diana Lois Dobson For services to wildlife conservation Mrs Sonia Elizabeth Edwards For services to historical research and the community Ms Carol Annette Frost For services to the homeless and prisoner rehabilitation Dr Derek Clifton Gibbons For services to health Mr Robert MacGregor Greenfield For services to college football Mr Neville Henry Jacobsen For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community Mr Gary Irving Lang For services to Special Olympics and the community Mrs Heather Dorothy Lear For services to inclusive education Mr Ian Christopher Leigh-Mackenzie, JP For services to the community Miss Judith Elaine Livingston For services to music and the community Mr Ronal Arthur Luxton, JP For services to health and the community Mr Habib Ullah Marwat For services to Muslim and ethnic communities Mrs Yvonne Mavis Officer For services to victim support Mrs Mila Kim Oh For services to Korean culture and New Zealand-Republic of Korea relations Ms Te Rehia Teresa Fay Papesch For services to the community and public service Reverend Victor Siaosi Pouesi For services to the Samoan community Miss Anita Ruth Prime For services to youth and the community Mr Alan John Reekie For services to performing arts governance Mrs Diana Helen Reid For services to cancer support Mrs Jannette Leah Riley For services to cancer support and fundraising Mrs Yvonne Esther Roberts For services to quilting and patchwork craft Mrs Benita Jane Robinson For services to the community Mr John Robert Sandison, JP For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community Mrs Taualoa Lalopua Sanele For services to the union movement and Samoan community Mr Gregory John Loisel Shelton For services to the community Mrs Elizabeth Margaret Steel For services to the community Mrs Vanessa Ann Taylor For services to bowls and the community Mr Kenneth Terrance Trinder For services to Māori and the community Mr Paul Eric Tyson For services to sport and the community Mrs Rachael Anne Utumapu For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and people with cancer Mrs Kim Heather Ward For services to the community Mrs Janice Valida White For services to seniors and people with disabilities Mr Gordon Wu For services to the Chinese community The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration DSD Serviceman M For services to the New Zealand Defence Force C/- New Zealand Defence Force Lieutenant Colonel Adam John Modd, GM For services to the New Zealand Defence Force C/- New Zealand Defence Force

