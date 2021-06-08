Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Parliament: Oral Questions - 8 June 2021

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
  2. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
  3. GLEN BENNETT to the Minister of Energy and Resources: What action is the Government taking to reduce emissions across New Zealand’s transport fleet through Budget 2021?
  4. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?
  5. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?
  6. TERISA NGOBI to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What recent reports has she seen on Ministry of Social Development employment initiatives?
  7. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Transport: Did the Government re-scope transport projects it announced in January 2020 as part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme in order to fund the $785 million Northern Pathway, which includes the cycling and walking bridge?
  8. JO LUXTON to the Minister for Biosecurity: How has Budget 2021 invested in New Zealand’s biosecurity?
  9. NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister of Housing: Did she receive an aide-memoire dated22 December 2020 from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development about potential impacts of changes to the treatment of rental properties; if so, did that include advice that “churn increases the risk that households may need to rely on transitional housing or emergency housing special needs grants, or increase the numbers of the public housing register”?
  10. SHANAN HALBERT to the Minister of Transport: How is the Government keeping New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery?
  11. Dr ELIZABETH KEREKERE to the Minister of Health: Have any district health boards requested to have more staff on duty tomorrow to provide life-preserving services than there would usually be on a non-strike day; if so, does this illustrate routine understaffing issues for nurses?
  12. BARBARA KURIGER to the Minister of Energy and Resources: What is her response to Gas Industry Company consultation outlining that the most critical and urgent issues to resolve to enable gas to support the transition to 100 percent renewable electricity include “a perceived lack of predictability across a range of dimensions for participants at every level of the industry to be able to plan and invest appropriately”?

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Clerk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The McLachlan Interview, And The G-7 Global Corporate Tax

TVNZ’s excuse for screening the Craig McLachlan interview last night was really flimsy. According to a TVNZ spokeswoman: “ It looks at his trial by media in Australia, and the impact this had on his wellbeing over a three and half year period.” This, to TVNZ, justified inviting McLachlan to portray himself throughout as a victim... More>>


 
 


Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt Focus On Securing Recovery

The Crown accounts for the ten months to the end of April 2021 show both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) and the operating balance are better than forecast in Budget 2021 in May... More>>


MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:

Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:



work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 