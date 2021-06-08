Parliament: Oral Questions - 8 June 2021
Questions to Ministers
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
- GLEN BENNETT to the Minister of Energy and Resources: What action is the Government taking to reduce emissions across New Zealand’s transport fleet through Budget 2021?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?
- TERISA NGOBI to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What recent reports has she seen on Ministry of Social Development employment initiatives?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Transport: Did the Government re-scope transport projects it announced in January 2020 as part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme in order to fund the $785 million Northern Pathway, which includes the cycling and walking bridge?
- JO LUXTON to the Minister for Biosecurity: How has Budget 2021 invested in New Zealand’s biosecurity?
- NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister of Housing: Did she receive an aide-memoire dated22 December 2020 from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development about potential impacts of changes to the treatment of rental properties; if so, did that include advice that “churn increases the risk that households may need to rely on transitional housing or emergency housing special needs grants, or increase the numbers of the public housing register”?
- SHANAN HALBERT to the Minister of Transport: How is the Government keeping New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery?
- Dr ELIZABETH KEREKERE to the Minister of Health: Have any district health boards requested to have more staff on duty tomorrow to provide life-preserving services than there would usually be on a non-strike day; if so, does this illustrate routine understaffing issues for nurses?
- BARBARA KURIGER to the Minister of Energy and Resources: What is her response to Gas Industry Company consultation outlining that the most critical and urgent issues to resolve to enable gas to support the transition to 100 percent renewable electricity include “a perceived lack of predictability across a range of dimensions for participants at every level of the industry to be able to plan and invest appropriately”?