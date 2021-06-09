Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

We Can’t Ban And Tax Our Way To Climate Utopia

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 12:29 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Climate Commission wants the Government to ban and tax its way out of climate change,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The report recommends banning vehicles with internal combustion engines, banning new gas connections, reducing herd sizes and increasing taxes through the feebate scheme.

“If the Government wants to do what’s right by New Zealanders, it will shred this report and put it in a compost bin.

“We should set a cap to reduce emissions in line with our partners, and let New Zealanders choose how they live, travel, and work within that cap.

“ACT was the only party to vote against the Zero Carbon Act and we got it right.

“If the rest of the world wants to decarbonise, then we should track them. It is dangerous for a small trading nation to get out of sync with its trading partners for reasons of diplomacy, trade, and consumer preferences.

“It would be foolish for New Zealand to ‘lead’ the world. Whether we like it or not we are a passenger on this journey, our emissions alone will not change the climate.

“The Government shouldn’t micromanage the economy to reduce emissions. It needs to set the cap on carbon credits in line with other, similar countries’ emissions.

“ACT would introduce a no-nonsense climate change plan which ties our carbon price to that of our trading partners.

“ACT believes New Zealand must play its part on climate change. But any response must be simple to administer, politically durable, and effective. New Zealand will only prosper if we match our goals with actions which actually benefit the environment.

“In place of the Zero Carbon Act, ACT would introduce a no-nonsense climate change plan which ties New Zealand’s carbon price to the prices paid by our top five trading partners. This will show the world New Zealand is doing its bit. It is a simple and effective response to climate change.

“There is a better way than micromanaging the economy and ACT will continue to show the way.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Achievable Blueprint For Addressing Climate Change Released

The Climate Change Commission’s blueprint for addressing climate change has confirmed the Government has made good progress to reduce emissions, but a step up is now required.
The Commission’s final advice sets out the total amount of emissions New Zealand must cut over the next 15 years... More>>

 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 