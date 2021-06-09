Climate Commission’s Shoddy Process

“The Climate Commission has run a poor process with its report, with a lack of public consultation and shutting out journalists,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“It's imperative we have robust consultation and allow the media to hold the Government accountable, especially at a time where the Government is being criticised for a lack of transparency.

“The Commission is required by the Climate Response Act to make the advice to the Minister publicly available and invite comment.

“The Commission did not provide the advice requested by key stakeholders on its modelling.

“Journalists have been regularly pushed to the side-lines, first by cherry picking which journalists could see the draft report and then giving them a limited time frame to see the final advice before it was released.

“This is one of the most significant economic development documents in New Zealand history and it’s been shrouded in secrecy.

“James Shaw is required to be satisfied there has been adequate consultation on the emissions budget he sets.

“This process has been flawed from go to woe. The advice should be shredded and put in the compost bin where it belongs.”

