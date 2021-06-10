Parliament

Dr Elizabeth Kerekere Receives Her COVID-19 Vaccination

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 11:49 am
Press Release: Green Party

Today Green Party MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere received her COVID-19 vaccination from Tamaiti Whāngai COVID-19 vaccination centre, which had its official opening yesterday.

“As the Health spokesperson for the Green Party I was really humbled to get my first vaccination against COVID-19 today,” says Green Party spokesperson for Health Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

“I am one of many Māori with underlying health conditions. And because I have low immunity, my GP has advised the vaccine will likely make me feel a bit sick for a day or two, but then I am protected against a deadly, harmful virus that has ravaged communities around the world.

“I’d like to acknowledge how fortunate I am to receive my vaccination alongside Te Atiawa iwi and Kaumatua.

“This vaccine is safe. It will save lives. I urge every whānau to get it as soon as it becomes available to them to protect our whakapapa.

“Our strength against COVID-19 and any mutations relies heavily on quick and timely community vaccination. Together we can tackle it.”

