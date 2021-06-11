Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Health Committee Calling For Public Submissions On Supplementary Order Paper No. 38

Friday, 11 June 2021, 9:12 am
Press Release: The Health Committee

Health Committee calling for public submissions on Supplementary Order Paper No. 38, which proposes changes to the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Bill


The Health Committee has initiated an inquiry into Supplementary Order Paper (SOP) No. 38 on the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Bill, so it can seek public feedback on the changes proposed by the SOP.

In 2017, the Health Committee of the 51st Parliament presented its report to the House on the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Bill. As introduced, the bill would empower district heath boards (DHBs) to direct a local authority drinking-water supplier whether or not to add fluoride to drinking water supplied from a drinking water supply:

· owned by the local authority drinking-water supplier; and

· from which the drinking water is supplied to the DHBs’ resident population.

The SOP, which was released on 8 June 2021, would confer the power on the Director-General of Health, instead of DHBs.

Dr Liz Craig, Chair of the Health Committee, said: "We look forward to receiving submissions that focus on the changes that the SOP proposes. We are particularly interested in people’s views about the shift of powers from DHBs to the Director-General of Health".

Tell the Health Committee what you think

Make a submission on the inquiry by 11.59pm on Friday 18 June 2021.

For more details about the inquiry:

· Read the full content of the SOP

· What’s been said in Parliament about the SOP?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Health Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some After-thoughts About The Climate Change Commission Report

The notion that New Zealand is pluckily - or foolishly – punching above its weight in the march towards carbon neutrality by the year 2050 seems entirely deluded. Either way though, the idea seems too useful for the politicians to surrender it willingly... More>>

 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 