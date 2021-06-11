Health Committee Calling For Public Submissions On Supplementary Order Paper No. 38

Health Committee calling for public submissions on Supplementary Order Paper No. 38, which proposes changes to the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Bill



The Health Committee has initiated an inquiry into Supplementary Order Paper (SOP) No. 38 on the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Bill, so it can seek public feedback on the changes proposed by the SOP.

In 2017, the Health Committee of the 51st Parliament presented its report to the House on the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Bill. As introduced, the bill would empower district heath boards (DHBs) to direct a local authority drinking-water supplier whether or not to add fluoride to drinking water supplied from a drinking water supply:

· owned by the local authority drinking-water supplier; and

· from which the drinking water is supplied to the DHBs’ resident population.

The SOP, which was released on 8 June 2021, would confer the power on the Director-General of Health, instead of DHBs.

Dr Liz Craig, Chair of the Health Committee, said: "We look forward to receiving submissions that focus on the changes that the SOP proposes. We are particularly interested in people’s views about the shift of powers from DHBs to the Director-General of Health".

Tell the Health Committee what you think

Make a submission on the inquiry by 11.59pm on Friday 18 June 2021.

For more details about the inquiry:

· Read the full content of the SOP

· What’s been said in Parliament about the SOP?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

