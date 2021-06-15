Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Campaign Shines A Light On Elder Abuse

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 8:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall

Minister for Seniors

A new campaign is shining a spotlight on elder abuse, and urging people to protect older New Zealanders.

Launched on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the Office for Seniors’ campaign encourages friends, whānau and neighbours to look for the signs of abuse, which is often hidden in plain sight.

“Research suggests around one in 10 people will experience elder abuse. But only a very small number of cases are ever reported,” Minister for Seniors Ayesha Verrall said.

“I’m pleased this year’s campaign is highlighting the least understood, but more common, forms of abuse - such as financial and psychological.

“It’s important to understand that elder abuse can happen to anyone, regardless of their background.

“Most abuse is committed by someone close to the victim; often by a family member or a caregiver. It’s a devastating abuse of trust, and people find it hard to speak out against someone they rely on,” Ayesha Verrall said.

The key message of this year’s multimedia campaign is ‘It’s ok to help’.

“We want to encourage people to call out elder abuse when they see it,” Ayesha Verrall said.

In Budget 2020, the Elder Abuse Response Service received an additional $25 million over the following four years. This funding addressed cost pressures, and improved the coverage of services.

The service, which was established in 2017, includes a free national helpline and 28 regional providers.

If you are concerned about elder abuse call the free helpline 0800 32 668 65, text 5032 or email support@elderabuse.nz

 

Notes:

· Elder abuse is often complex, and involves factors that are more likely to arise with advanced age, such as living in aged care facilities; deteriorating mental, cognitive, and physical health; and vulnerability when relying on people for daily support

· The World Health Organisation estimates elder abuse affects as many as one in six people over the age of 60 worldwide

· As many as three out of four cases go unreported

· More than 75% of abusers are family members

· The Office for Seniors is part of the Ministry of Social Development

· MSD contracts providers across Aotearoa to deliver the Elder Abuse Response Service, which supports older people experiencing, or at risk of, abuse or neglect

· In June 2021, the Office for Seniors and the Joint Venture on family violence and sexual violence ran a series of hui in Auckland, Rotorua, and Christchurch focused on issues of elder abuse, as part of the consultation for the draft National Strategy and Action Plans to eliminate family violence and sexual violence in Aotearoa New Zealand

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Mosque Movie, And The Demise Of Netanyahu

Plainly, a whole lot of New Zealanders – including PM Jacinda Ardern - are not on board with They Are Us, the mooted film project intended about the Christchurch mosque shootings. Here’s how the original Hollywood Reporter story described the gist of They Are Us... More>>

 



Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>


Transport: Clean Car Package To Drive Down Emissions

The Government is taking action in line with the advice of the Climate Change Commission to increase the uptake of low emission vehicles by introducing a range of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 