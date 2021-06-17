Parliament

ACT Announces Government’s Agenda For Fishing Policy

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 10:45 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party can today release the Government’s agenda when it comes to fishing policy,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

ACT has been leaked a document from Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker which outlines the papers he is about to take to Cabinet.

“Parker plans to take seven papers to Cabinet which outline a range of initiatives, from new marine reserves and mandatory monitoring of boats in New Zealand waters with cameras.

“The Minister seems to have consulted Labour MPs before consulting with the industry.

“Thankfully some helpful democratic Labour backbencher has let us all in on it, by leaking it out of caucus, with it finding its way to the ACT Party.

“The paper is a mixed catch of initiatives. Fisheries policy involves a difficult balance between protecting the environment and the rights of commercial and recreational fishers.

“ACT hopes that David Parker hasn’t gone rogue the way he did with the Fresh Water Regulations and the Government has with Significant Natural Areas because he could easily throw the sector into chaos.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



