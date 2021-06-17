Parliament

GDP Numbers A Dead Cat Bounce

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 11:27 am
“The Reserve Bank printed $100 billion, the Government borrowed $60 billion - we've got an economy that’s running on a sugar hit,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Government has been focussed on all manner of initiatives, from bike bridges to public holidays, and paying people more to stay home, while the real need is for a serious post-COVID recovery plan.

“Businesses now face enormous shortages of skilled workers, energy, and supplies, which are leading to delays and price increases. These shortages are making the economy feel busy, but it is not productive to be waiting longer and paying more to do business.

“Each of the shortages are exacerbating the economic challenges caused by Government neglect or outright hostility to productive activity.

“Those trying to create jobs, pay their bills and serve their customers get no help from the Government, in fact the opposite. Minimum wage increases, new public holidays, and extra sick leave, now Parliament is debating whether employers should pay for parents to go to parent teacher interviews.

“When businesses are crying out for skills, the Government, far from showing a plan to safely reconnect with a post-COVID world, chose last month to give a mysterious speech saying that COVID is a ‘change point’ for a ‘once-in-a-generation opportunity to change’ immigration. The Government described immigrants as increasingly low-skilled and that COVID ‘starkly highlighted our reliance on migrant labour. All this does is add to uncertainty.

“Low lake levels and a shortage of gas mean that New Zealand is facing the highest wholesale electricity prices ever. May 2021 saw the highest prices on record, and February, March and April were the fifth, fourth, and third most expensive months on record.

“Meanwhile businesses are suffering from havoc in global supply chains, exacerbated by New Zealand’s location at the end of the line. Once again, the Government has little plan for a safe reconnection.

“Infrastructure is a major problem for business, but in place of a coherent strategy, the Government is doing infrastructure-by-announcement, with congestion, housing shortages, and infrastructure failures such as polluted beaches becoming commonplace.

“What New Zealand needs is a Government that sees business for what it is: the voluntary coming together of investors, workers, entrepreneurs, and customers to achieve together what they could not achieve separately. The Government’s attitude should be to ask, ‘how do we create the environment for investment, jobs, and growth?’ Instead, it appears to be focused on day-to-day marketing and management, along with ideologically driven attacks on business.”

Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 


Government: America’s Cup Decision

The Minister responsible for the America’s Cup has confirmed the joint Crown-Auckland Council offer to host the next regatta has been declined by the Board of Team New Zealand... More>>

Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

